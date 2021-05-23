THEY'RE BACK & BUSY Return of the garage sales!

During the long months of being “pandemically” homebound, many folks used the time to get rid of stuff they no longer use or want.
They spent endless hours decluttering their drawers, closets and garages and, now that it’s safer to talk with strangers outside, garage sales have sprung up with most everyone wearing a mask.
Many homeowners donated heaps of clothing, housewares and decorative items to the local resale shops when they reopened. Others decided to have garage sales and try to turn their used goods into a few good bucks.
Sam and Carol Giordano of Green Valley, and Louis Hernandez and his daughter Amy Gregory of Sahuarita, recently held garage sales and stressed the importance of good signage.
“I put signs in the same places every year, and I put them out the night before,” Sam Giordano said.
All his signs are on bright green heavyweight card stock and well placed so garage-sale shoppers can easily follow the green signs and arrows.
For a recent three-day sale, Giordano had stereo equipment, patio chairs, boxes of assorted cassettes and DVDs, and a colorful glass vase amongst an assortment of housewares.
“I try to pull out interesting stuff. Some stereo equipment and patio chairs sold,” he said, along with other items where shoppers did a bit of haggling.
Carol said they’ll invite neighbors to bring some items to add to their sale.
Louis Hernandez and Amy Gregory filled their driveway in Sahuarita with racks of clothing, tables full of housewares, and they rolled out a few feet of area rugs.
“Signage is key. It’s how people get here. And organization is important,” Hernandez said of the large selection of clothing, shoes, cactus and DVDs he had.
His two signs on bright pink posterboard were well placed, with one on Abrego Drive and one in his HOA to easily bring garage and yard-sale shoppers.
Giordano and Hernandez said they’ll often donate items that don’t sell to The Animal League of Green Valley so the pets can be well taken care of.
On another Saturday, Joe Wallace and Dawn Bartik had a variety of housewares for sale. There was a large white plastic bag of faux snow for two bucks, a grandfather clock for $50, a selection of old tools, and two large wood-framed mirrors at $30 for one or two for $50.
One corner had golf clubs in a carrying bag waiting for a potential young golfer to buy inexpensively.
For shopper Shirley Raemer, a small convex magnifying glass for 25 cents made her day.
Hal McMickle and Hope Allen had a steady flow of lookers and shoppers due to McMickle’s large and well-placed SALE signs in black-and-white with arrows.
McMickle noted the importance of good signage and said three shoppers complimented him on the large and easy-to-read signs.
Dave Nowatzke followed the signs and wasn’t on the hunt for anything special but said, “I’ll know it when I see it.”
A few minutes later he saw “it” — a decorative colorful plate with pink flamingos was perfect for him.
“My wife loves flamingos. She recently broke her arm and shoulder, and this is for her.”
Loving and loyal, he bought his wife Kathy the perfect get-well gift for all of 10 cents!
