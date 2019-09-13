Plenty of applause, gratitude and camaraderie filled the Desert Diamond Casino's Diamond Center in Sahuarita Tuesday evening at the 2019 AZ19 Most Influential People awards celebration, presented by the Green Valley News, Sahuarita Sun and Nogales International community newspapers.
More than 20 individuals and groups who give of themselves for their communities — from Sahuarita, Green Valley, Nogales and Patagonia — were in the spotlight, as 350 folks gathered to recognize contributions from Barbara Lemmon, Mary Kidnocker, Mike Finkelstein, Dr. Emil H. Annabi, Connie Halkowitz, Paul Williams, Amy Malkin, Cindy Matus Morriss, R.E. “Ike” Isaacson, Nikole Haumont, Doug Christy, Linda Swanson, Paula Beemer, Rhoda Hayes, Patti Hogan, Enrique “Kiki” Rodriguez, Olivia Ainza-Kramer, Maria Luz Romero, and Women of Quail Creek, as well as Legacy Award winner Bill Bennett, and Good Corporate Citizen La Posada.
Take a look at some of those enjoying the evening.