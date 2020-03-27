Theater and the Arts: Why We All Need to Keep Our Support Coming

Another don’t-miss Shoestring Players production opens this week at the Community Performance and Art Center.
Never Mind! That was the lead to a story I wrote just two weeks ago to promote the Santa Cruz Shoestring Players’ production of Neil Simon’s “The Good Doctor.” Within a day or two of that writing, the show was postponed, along with so many artistic encounters that CPAC offers our community every day.
Life has delivered us all a new normal, which most of us are just beginning to wrap our heads around. Suddenly everything we do comes with a different set of guidelines; everything we knew is now reconfigured. Or, in the case of the arts and entertainment, canceled.
Let’s face it, the arts are suffering here in our community and around the world.
The photo that accompanies this article is of the cast of “The Good Doctor.” When it was taken, everyone was happy, smiling, looking forward to the thrill of opening night, when all their hard work and sacrifice would pay off with a sold-out, appreciative Green Valley audience.
And not pictured is the small army of people who directed, stage-managed, sewed the costumes, designed and constructed the set, fashioned the props, produced the graphics and advertising, and planned a great run. Not to mention the CPAC organization that makes all this possible and, perhaps the most important of all, our audiences — who are missing a great theater experience.
As I write, I can’t help but think back on the past 12 years when The Santa Cruz Shoestring Players presented their first production here. Our community theater was founded with the idea that a community is much richer and more diverse with the arts; much more barren without.
In fact, CPAC itself was founded on the exact same principles. Many years ago, a small group of people known as The Greater Green Valley Arts Council came up with a crazy idea — to build an arts center where area residents could share in the beauty and, I would argue, basic human necessity of a strong arts culture. After years of hard work, this small group secured land and a plan, culminating in the birth of the Community Performance and Art Center.
And yet, here we are with a great show in wraps, professional musicians without a venue or revenue, and a beautiful community resource completely shuttered with no true idea when we can resume our mission to celebrate the arts. It’s a very helpless feeling to watch this rapid change.
Chris Ashcraft, CPAC executive director, wrote the following words to our CPAC patrons, “The arts are absolutely crucial to life. They are the spice of life, and some would even say the soul of life. The arts are going to take a huge hit because we rely on people being together ...”
Just typing his words makes me so sad. Maybe reading them makes you sad too if you agree that, without the arts, a community can lose its soul.
CPAC has offered four options to patrons of our shows, which can be found in your email inbox if you are a regular there. BUT, there is only one that I feel is truly the right thing to do:
“Please consider donating your ticket purchase to CPAC as a tax-deductible gift, which will help offset the loss of revenue ...”
That’s not asking much in my view. In fact, as a nonprofit organization, CPAC relies on this ticket revenue to keep its doors open. Now that those doors have shut, we face the same threat of losing our “soul” in this community with the revenue at a standstill.
In fact, I would also argue that a donation of any kind at this time would help defray the costs of keeping an empty building viable. If you are so inclined, I know that the entire CPAC family would be grateful. Visit the website www.performingartscenter.org or just send a check for any amount to:
Community Performance and Art Center, P.O. Box 1301, Green Valley, AZ 85622.
As we struggle to grasp our current reality, let’s not forget that the future is every bit as real as today.
Susan Voorhees founded the Santa Cruz Shoestring Players in 2008 after retiring from teaching English and drama at Sahuarita High School. She now produces and directs plays.