Chances are when you’re getting dressed you’ll be using a button and buttonhole—and won’t think about it.
Like many daily conveniences taken for granted, there’s a fascinating history to buttons that dates to the Bronze Age and Indus Valley Civilization (modern-day Pakistan) around 3,700 years ago.
On Monday, an audience of about 50 women, many from the Valley Fiber Arts Guild, came to the Community Performance and Art Center to see a film and slide presentation on “The History of Buttons—Why We Collect the Little Works of Art,” narrated by Sylvia Liszka Durell.
Roberta Schuler, a member of Tucson Buttoneers, a sub-group of the National Button Society, spoke to the audience after the film. Also present was Nancy Mathews, president of Tucson Buttoneers.
The earliest known button is dated to 5,000 years ago and was made of a curved shell. Original buttons were decorative and didn’t fasten anything, and buttonholes allowed fabrics to overlap.
Before buttonholes, the solution to fastening was to slip a button through a loop of thread. Then came buttonhooks that were used to pull a button through a hole.
As centuries progressed France became the button capital of Europe. Buttons made of bone, cloth, leather and wood were worn by people in the lower class.
During the Colonial American Period from 1492 to 1763, most buttons were made from seashells, wax, wood and bone.
To reduce English imports during the Revolutionary War from 1775 to 1783, buttons were made from wood, pewter, brass, paper-maché and ivory, though commoners wore horn and bone buttons.
During the Industrial Revolution from 1760 to 1840, buttons were made of metal, glass, fabric, wood, shells, pearls, ceramic and china.
In the 46 years from 1790 to 1836, there were 11,348 patents issued that protected every aspect of button making.
Though celluloid, which was the first form of plastic, was introduced in 1870, it was flammable. Bakelite, the first true plastic, was introduced in 1909.
Novelty buttons became fashionable and were mass produced in the 1930s and '40s.
Button collecting grew and and still is popular in America. It’s the #1 hobby for women and the third most-popular hobby in general after coin and stamp collecting.
