Dad & Skinner.jpeg

Art Bressi and Bill “Skinner” Ayres

“By all rules, Skinner was a dead man.”

With these words Art Bressi began his retelling of the day he found his best friend in a World War II Japanese concentration camp. These two men were friends beginning in grammar school. They grew up together in Mount Carmel, Pennsylvania, playing ball, skipping school, double-dating and working in the anthracite coal mines until they found out they were working with nitroglycerin. That was when they quit!

BARB 2022.JPG

Barbara Bressi-Donohue
Dad & Barb - Monterey.jpeg

The author and her Dad, Art Bressi.
20230622_121120_001.jpg

A gift to Art Bressi: His guard's rice bowl.
dad_return_from_64_mos_overseas002 (5).jpg

Arthur Bressi returns from 64 months overseas.
Dads ring in box.jpg

Art Bressi's ring.
Barb & Ring.jpeg

Barbara Bressi-Donohue and her father's ring.
THE RING-USA POW flags.jpg

The U.S and POW flags fly outside Barbara Bressi-Donohue's home.
THE RING-Congressional Record 11-15-89 Dads Tribute Sony Montgomery.jpeg

Arthur Bressi's story was in the Congressional Record after his death in 1989.


This piece of family history by Barbara Bressi-Dohohue originally published in Reader's Digest in June 1999. The story since has been retold in various forms, including in Max Lucado's 2002 book “A Love Worth Giving,” and was made into a PBS docudrama.

