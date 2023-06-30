“By all rules, Skinner was a dead man.”
With these words Art Bressi began his retelling of the day he found his best friend in a World War II Japanese concentration camp. These two men were friends beginning in grammar school. They grew up together in Mount Carmel, Pennsylvania, playing ball, skipping school, double-dating and working in the anthracite coal mines until they found out they were working with nitroglycerin. That was when they quit!
Arthur “Artie” Bressi and Bill “Skinner” Ayres were inseparable. When one skipped school, they both skipped school. When Artie joined the Army, Skinner joined as well. They rode the same troop ship to the Philippines with my Dad hanging over the side of the ship throwing up because he was so seasick! Sadly, that’s where they were separated when they landed. Skinner fell as a prisoner to the Japanese in 1942. Dad was captured a month later. Artie is my Dad. Since I was born – as an Army brat of a career Army officer – I revered my Dad. He was my hero. My confidante. My best friend. He always told me, “I promise you that no matter what you do, I will love you,” and he kept that promise until the day he died.
This story is about true friendship. It also tells of the atrocities endured by the Americans who were prisoners of war of the Japanese. No one should have to endure this type of violence – unbelievable brutality that seemingly had no end. But at this time in life, the Japanese guards and soldiers were negatively influenced by their supreme leaders who unfortunately were of the “all powerful” mindset and felt they were above the rules of war. Many of the soldiers and guards did not believe in the “all powerful” mindset.
After the war, the Army in all its wisdom transferred my Dad to Kobe, Japan, in 1950 because he was one of the few who spoke Japanese. (Dad was in military intelligence.) Of course, Mom and I accompanied him. We lived in Kobe for four years and then Tokyo and then several other Asian cities including Hong Kong, Singapore, Manila, back to Kobe, Tokyo, Bangkok and Taipei.
One weekend while living in Kobe, my Dad took Mom and me to a steel mill that had been closed down. Dad had been one of the POWs who worked in this mill and this was an incredibly difficult thing for him to do but he said he wanted to “face his demons." As we walked around, an old Japanese man approached us and my Dad stopped dead in his tracks. The man had been one of Dad’s guards. The guard recognized my Dad, got down on his knees and, holding my Dad’s hands, cried for forgiveness. Of course, Dad being the incredible man he was, helped the man stand up and told him, “Of course, I forgive you. War makes people do strange things.”
The guard's name was "Bingo." As is traditional in Japanese families, the rice bowl of the father is handed down to the oldest son. All three of Bingo’s sons were killed in the war and as a testimonial to Bingo’s prayer for forgiveness, he gave the bowl to my Dad. I still have it; and like my Dad, I revere it.
The day I turned 16, I discovered something about my father that changed our relationship forever. We were living in Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania, that summer in 1965, and Mom, Dad and I had just finished a quiet family birthday celebration.
When my father got up from the dinner table, he called me into his study. “Sit down,” he said. “You’re old enough to drive now, old enough to understand a couple of things.” Then he gave me a handful of papers, which I could see were filled with his handwriting.
“I want you to read this so you know where your roots are. Not everything you inherit is through blood.” He sat down opposite me and waited while I read.
I quickly discovered that he’d given me a seven-page manuscript he’d written just after he returned from his service in World War II. I’d heard bits and pieces about his war-time experiences over the years, but he never talked much about them, especially with me. What I knew was that Arthur Anthony Bressi enlisted in 1940 and was captured by the Japanese on Corregidor in 1942. During 40 months as a prisoner of war in Japanese camps, he had suffered in way I couldn’t comprehend and the diseases that ravaged his body then – dysentery, malaria, beriberi, pellagra, scurvy – continued to plague him. He still had nightmares and always slept with a radio or television turned on, but in his way, he had made peace with the world and himself, and had become a renowned advocate of veterans rights.
He was my hero. But nothing he had told me so far, and certainly nothing in my golden, perfect childhood, prepared me for what he’d written.
“By all the rules, Skinner was a dead man,” began the story. “I stood at the wire fence at the Japanese prisoner-of-war camp on Luzon and watched my boyhood buddy, caked in filth and racked with the pain of multiple diseases, totter toward me. He was dead, only his boisterous spirit hadn’t yet left his body. I wanted to look away, but couldn’t. His blue eyes, watery and dulled, locked on me and wouldn’t let go.”
Dad and Uncle Skinner – Howard William Ayres – had been fast buddies all through school in Mount Carmel, Pennsylvania. They played hooky together, roamed the nearby mountains together and double-dated together. After graduation they enlisted in the Army and rode the same troop ship to the Philippines. Skinner was on Bataan when it fell to the Japanese in April 1942. Dad was captured a month later.
Greatest treasure
Through the prisoner grapevine, Dad heard more details about the infamous Bataan Death March after enduring a horrific march of his own. At one of the camps, up to 400 prisoners from Bataan were dying each day, and Dad lost hope of ever seeing his childhood friend again. Then one day he learned that Skinner was at a camp nearby, in the “sick side.”
To ask to visit another camp was to ask for a bayonet in the stomach. So Dad volunteered for work detail, hoping his crew would pass through Skinner’s camp one day. It did.
“Could I visit the sick side?” he asked the Japanese guards. They gave him a white flag mounted on a bamboo pole and a pass. “Walk slowly,” they said. “Carry the flag high or be shot. Carry the pass high in the other hand or be clubbed.”
The sick side was divided into two sections: one for the expected to recover, and the Zero Ward for those expected to die. Skinner was in the Zero Ward.
Leaning against the barbed-wire fence enclosing the barracks, Dad called out his friend’s name. He waited while other prisoners relayed the name. Then, out of the barracks, tottering slowly, painfully, came the wreckage of a human body. Dad didn’t recognize him at first.
“Artie,” rasped the emaciated body. Skinner fell against the fence and grasped it with both hands to keep from falling.
When last they’d seen each other, Skinner packed a solid 214 pounds. Now his skin was drawn tight over a skeleton that weighed 79 pounds. He was in agony from malaria, amoebic dysentery, pellagra, scurvy and beriberi. For a while his captors fed him burned rice and charcoal in a futile effort to half the dysentery. But now he couldn’t eat or drink for the pain in his mouth and throat. He couldn’t wash himself, and of course, no guard would help him; and he was covered with scabs.
It was mid-afternoon – quiet, hot, with the sun glowing in a cloudless sky. My father was allowed only five minutes with Skinner, and that time was nearly up. Dad fingered the heavy knot of the kerchief tied around his neck. Inside the knot, he had hidden his greatest treasure, a simple high school class ring. During his senior year, Dad worked for months at odd jobs to earn the $8.75 it cost to buy the ring. The day he graduated, he dashed up to Skinner to show it to him. He was so proud of that ring; he swore he would never part with it. When he was captured, he hid the ring in his kerchief at risk of severe punishment. It was Dad’s link to better times, to a better world. The ring was helping to sustain him.
As he stood by the fence, his heart was pounding. His eyes darted around. No guards were in sight. Quickly he unslipped the knot and passed the ring through the fence. “It’s yours now, Skinner,” he said. “Maybe you can wheel and deal it for something.”
“Artie,” Skinner replied, trying to pass the ring back. “You ought to hang on to this. You’ll need it someday yourself, to wheel and deal.”
Painful months
My father refused to take it back. He had already suffered from dysentery, malaria and beriberi and had lost about 20 pounds, but he didn’t know then how much worse his condition would get. Six months later, press-ganged into working on an airstrip near Manila, Dad broke down physically. He was sent to a sick ward, where he hung on until the war ended. All through those painful months he thought about his friend, wondering whether there was the smallest chance he’d survived. He was afraid he knew the answer.
But Skinner hung on. After my father’s visit he returned to his sleeping area and hid the ring under the floor so inspection parties would not find it. A few weeks earlier, one of the guards who patrolled Zero Ward had seemed to take pity on Skinner.
“Dame,” the guard said, looking him over. ("Very bad.") Then he dropped half a cigarette and a match alongside the fence.
From a friend
The day after my father’s visit, Skinner took one of the biggest risks of his captivity. He decided to trust the guard. He made a signal and passed him the ring through the fence.
“Ichi-ban?” asked the guard. ("Is it valuable?")
Of great value, Skinner replied. He told the guard he wanted to trade it for anything that might help him survive.
The guard, a middle-aged fellow who displayed a prominent gold tooth on the rare occasions when he smiled, paused. “Where did you get it?” he demanded.
Skinner shrugged. “Tomodachi.” ("From a friend.")
Quickly the guard slipped the ring into a pocket and left.
One day soon after, the guard dropped something, and then strode off on patrol. Skinner picked up a small packet. Inside were sulfanilamide tablets. The guard visited again and again. Each time he brought something. A small basket of limes to combat scurvy, a pair of pants and a jacket, bananas, pickled radishes, canned beef.
Further visits brought khaki shorts, a shirt, shoes, a neckerchief and “the damndest hat ever.” Once, the guard dropped 20 packs of cigarettes. Skinner wheeled and dealed these with other prisoners for rice.
Skinner could eat now and retain what went down. The limes, three days after he began eating them, had healed the sores in his mouth sufficiently to enable him to chew food. Soon he was strong enough to bathe.
The guard, arrogant when superiors were in the vicinity, grew friendlier when unobserved. He didn’t like war, he told Skinner. He talked about the United States, his family and home. He grinned a gold-toothed smiled and showed off pictures of his wife and daughter.
Skinner knew that the guard would have been shot if his acts of kindness were discovered. Neither my dad nor Uncle Skinner ever found out what became of that brave Japanese soldier. Hopefully he handed Dad’s ring down to his oldest child and it’s being honored as a symbol of the compassion and bravery of their father and grandfather. To this day, I would love to meet this man’s family and thank them for their compassion.
Three weeks after Dad passed his prized ring through the fence, Skinner was on his feet. After three months he was moved to the “well side” of the camp. There he got better rations. Once his weight went up to a bearable 125 pounds, he asked for a work detail.
Full circle
When the Philippines was finally liberated, Dad learned that Skinner had survived the war. Both men returned home to Mount Carmel.
One day, soon after their arrival home, Skinner came over for a visit. They hugged each other for what seemed to be hours, but in reality were minutes. They were so happy to see each other
“Art,” he said, struggling to repress his tears, “as far as I know, I’m the only American who ever left the Zero Ward alive. You remember when you left me at the fence? No man ever looked at me the way you did, and I pray to God no one ever does again. Your eyes said, ’I’ll never see old Skinner alive again.’”
Skinner fumbled in his pocket and brought out a little box. Dad’s heart quickened for he knew immediately what was in it. It held an exact copy of his high school ring.
Skinner looked out the window, his face haunted with memory. “That ring, Artie, you… it… saved my life. I promised I’d get you a new one. There it is.”
Then the irrepressible Skinner, the kid who could think up countless way to play hooky, suddenly laughed. “And see that you don’t lose it, buddy! I had to shell out $17.50 for it.”
When I finished reading my father’s story, I went and sat on his lap and hugged him and wept. I told him how much I loved him and how proud I was of him. Eventually he went to his desk and took out a little gray jewelry box. There, nestled between folds of white velvet, lay the ring. I picked it up in wonder. The initials A.A.B. were inscribed on the inside. A ruby was set into the outside rim, surrounded by the words Mount Camel High School and the date, 1938.
“This is your heritage,” he said. His voice was tight with emotion. “I am not a hero. I didn’t do anything that another human being wouldn’t have done.”
My father gave me the ring when I graduated the following year. I wore it when I got married and, a few years later, when my daughter was born. She was premature, and in the first days of her life, while she was struggling to live, the ring helped me draw on my own reservoir of courage. Many years later it helped me find the strength to deliver the eulogy at my beloved father’s funeral at the Arizona Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Phoenix.
A family remembers
Dad died on Veterans Day 1989, and ever since, our family has memorialized that day with a special, private ritual. When November 11th dawns, I go to my jewelry box and slip Dad's high school class ring onto the middle finger of my right hand. Then my husband, Bob, a two-tour Vietnam vet and I, unfurl the three-by-five foot American flag from its traditional folded triangle along with a three-by-five foot POW/MIA flag. It’s a quiet moment for us as he attaches the grommets on the flag to hooks on the 20-foot flagpole, spreading the two flags in the gentle wind to honor my father.
Now we live in Green Valley, and we drive the 2-1/2 hours north to the Arizona Veterans Memorial Cemetery on Cave Creek Road and spend time at my father’s grave. We spoke to one of the representatives at the cemetery and he told us there are now over 175,000 veterans buried in the cemetery. God bless each and every one of them.
At the close of the holiday, after coming home from Phoenix, and at the close of the holiday, I return the ring to its box. And there it sits, waiting for the day when I will pass it down to my daughter, Kim – a reminder of her grandfather and of the courage and compassion we all carry within.