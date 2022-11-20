"Hey! How can you listen to all that noise and screaming in a foreign language?"
I get this all the time. Most people my age were introduced to opera when their parents listened to the Saturday “Live from the Met” radio presentations, which was my introduction as well. It sure sounded like screaming in a foreign language to my 11-year-old ears.
As I have made it my mini-mission to let people know that is NOT what opera is, but rather a sublime music and voice experience, I am taking this opportunity to address the people who will probably not read my column as they just know they “hate opera.”
Since the 1980s, opera houses have had SuperTitles with simultaneous translations in just about every possible language for the opera patron, from Italian to Spanish to Japanese to Arabic we can follow along with the lyrics and follow the often poignant and arresting stories being sung.
When I was living in San Francisco we had a first-class Opera House and Company. As an interesting aside, the Charter of the United Nations, together with the Statute of the International Court of Justice, which forms an integral part of the Charter, was adopted unanimously at the end of the Conference, on 25 June 1945 at the San Francisco Opera House. But that is another story.
Despite growing up 25 miles outside of New York City, I had never been to an opera, let alone to the Metropolitan Opera, though I have loved musical theater ("West Side Story," "My Fair Lady," "Man of La Mancha") and often would take the LIRR (Long Island Railroad) in to see them; I had memorized the LPs I collected — could even identify where the scratches were on the vinyl.
When I was in my last year at the University of San Francisco School of Law, my “left brain” had been so overworked I felt that I walked with my head tilted to the left. I decided I need some balance for my “right brain” to survive, and once again walk upright. San Francisco Opera’s (SFO) general manager had introduced supertitles in Canada and brought them down with him to SFO. I took the plunge, attended some operas and…was hooked. The music was sublime, the voices were exquisite, and…I could follow along with the lyrics!
Nowadays, every opera house has simultaneous translations in nearly every language; 10 years ago the Metropolitan took the plunge and installed the title access onto the back of every seat in the house — patrons can turn them on or leave them off at will. And the Met simulcasts 10 operas from its current season, with lyrics translated, and with the advantage of close-ups so we can see the singers actually acting!
On Dec. 3 at 1 p.m., the Met’s production of Mozart’s "The Magic Flute" is being shown at various theaters, including Desert Sky Theater in Sahuarita. This production was conceived and directed and by Julie Taymor, Tony-winning director of "The Lion King" on Broadway, and has puppets of outsized bears, birds, and mimes and is absolutely charming. And, of course, there are simultaneous translations of the engaging story. Hope to see you there!
In future columns I will explain about the various voices and terms in opera, though I have concluded that all that is necessary to enjoy opera is to sit back, and let the music and exquisite singing wash all over you and your right brain.
Maureen Brooks is an autodidact operaphile who lives in Green Valley.
