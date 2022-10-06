Met

Cherubini’s “Medea” on Oct. 22.

 The Met

Greetings!

We’ve made it through another year and now, among other things upcoming, we have Live in Cinema from the Met 2022-2023 to look forward to.



Maureen Brooks is an autodidact operaphile who lives in Green Valley.

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?