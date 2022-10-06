Greetings!
We’ve made it through another year and now, among other things upcoming, we have Live in Cinema from the Met 2022-2023 to look forward to.
At Desert Sky Cinema in Sahuarita, I will again be doing synopses of each of the 10 live transmissions in Cinema from the Metropolitan, in addition to the usual Met Opera handouts.
Here are the offerings for this season, all on Saturdays; times below are Arizona:
Oct. 22 at 9:55 a.m.: Cherubini’s “Medea” (1797) based on the Euripides Tragedy, starring Sondra Radvanovsky, with Carlo Rizzi conducting.
Nov. 5 at 9:55 a.m.: Verdi’s “La Traviata” (1853), starring soprano Nadine Sierra, tenor Stephen Costello as her self-centered lover, Alfredo, baritone Luca Salsi as his disapproving father, and Maestro Daniele Callegari on the podium.
Dec. 3 at 10:55 a.m.: Mozart’s Die Zauberflöte ("The Magic Flute") (1791) encore presentation from 2006 in Julie Taymor’s iconic production, starring tenor Matthew Polenzani, baritone Nathan Gunn, and bass René Pape, conducted by James Levine.
Dec. 10 at 10:55 a.m.: “The Hours” (2023) in the world premier production composed by Kevin Puts, libretto by Greg Pierce, starring sopranos Renee Fleming and Kelli O’Hara, and mezzo-soprano Joyce DiDonato, with Met Music Director Yannick Nézet-Seguin conducting.
Jan. 14, 10:55 a.m.: Giordano’s “Fedora” (1898), in a new production by David McVicar, starring Soprano Sonya Yoncheva, and tenor Piotr Beczala, with Marco Armiliato at the podium.
March 18, 9 a.m.: Wagner’s “Lohengrin” (1850), in a new production by François Girard with tenor Piotr Beczala, sopranos Tamara Wilson and Christine Goerke, bass-baritone Evgeny Nikitin, and bass Günther Grossböck, with Met Music Director Yannick Nézet-Seguin conducting.
April 1, 9:30 a.m.: Verdi’s “Falstaff” (1893) in a new production with Baritone Michael Volle in the title role with Maestro Daniele Rustioni conducting.
April 15, 9 a.m.: Richard Strauss’ “Der Rosenkavalier” (1911), with soprano Lise Davidson, mezzo Isabel Leonard, soprano Erin Marley and bass Günther Groissböck, with Maestra Simone Young at the podium — a woman conductor at the Met!
April 29, 9:55 a.m.: Terence Blanchard’s “Champion” (2022) world premier, lyrics by Michael Cristofer, with bass-baritone Ryan Speedo Green in the title role, soprano Latonia Moore, bass Eric Owens, and mezzo-soprano Stephanie Blythe, conducted by Music Director Yannick Nézet-Seguin.
May 30, 9:55 a.m.: Mozart’s “Don Giovanni” (1787), in a new production by Ivo van Hove, with baritone Peter Mattei in the title role, bass-baritone Adam Plachetka, with Maestra Nathalie Stutzmann conducting — another woman conducting at the Met!
June 3, 9:55 a.m.: Mozart’s "Die Zauberflöt" ("The Magic Flute") (1791), in a new production by Simon McBurney with tenor Lawrence Brownlee, soprano Erin Morley, baritone Thomas Oliemans, soprano Kathryn Lewek as the Queen of the Night, and bass Stephen Milling, with Maestra Nathalie Stutzmann again conducting.
So, looking forward to seeing old friends and meeting new ones. See you Oct. 22 at Desert Sky!