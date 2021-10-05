If you're able to go above and beyond to help us during this important time, please consider making an additional financial contribution. Click here to contribute.
Greetings!
After a long time without live opera anywhere in the world, we are pleased to once again be able to see Live From the Met in HD performances for the Met Season 2021-2022. Our local venue is Desert Sky Cinema on Duval Mine Road in Sahuarita.
Starting this Saturday, Oct. 9, at 9:55 a.m. AZ time, Mussorgsky’s “Boris Gudonov,” with Bass-Baritone René Pape in the title role, will begin the 10 opera Live in HD series.
With musical excerpts and additions by Mussorgsky’s friend, Rimsky-Korsakov, this is a the original 1869 version, (2:40m), which also features Bass-Baritone Ryan Speedo Green and others … Russian Bass singing — yes, please! The Opera Lady will be introducing the performance and have her idiosyncratic opera summaries at each Live performance, so plan on getting there early.
Next, and in a first, the Met will premier an opera by a Black composer, Jazz artist Terence Blanchard, which will be Live on Saturday, Oct. 23. “Fire Shut Up My Bones” is based on the book by Washington Post contributor Charles Blow, and opened the Metropolitan Opera season on Monday, Sept. 27, after it had been closed for 18 months. Most of the performers, artists and ensemble are Black, with Soprano Angel Blue (Bess, in “Porgy and Bess”) starring.
On Dec. 4, Matthew Aucoin’s new opera, “Eurydice,” with Erin Morley and Jakub Józef Orlinski, will be offered, and on Jan. 1, 2022, Massenet’s “Cendrillon”/“Cinderella” will be the Holiday Presentation, with Mezzos Isabel Leonard and Stephanie Blythe featured.
Verdi’s “Rigoletto” will be Live on Jan. 29, 2022; Strauss’ “Ariadne auf Naxos” will be offered on March 12, 2022, with Lise Davidsen, Isabel Leonard, and Brandon Jovanovich featured; and the original French version of Verdi’s "Don Carlo" will have its Met premier on March 26, 2022 with both Soprano Sonya Yoncheva, and my personal favorite Mezzo, Elina Garança, among others.
On May 7, Puccini’s “Turandot” with Soprano Anna Netrebko (still expanding her repertoire,) and then Donizetti’s “Lucia di Lammermoor” with Soprano Nadine Sierra and tenor Javier Camarena (of the high “C’s”) will be live on May 21, 2022.
Finally, another new opera, “Hamlet” will end the Live in HD Series on June 4, 2022.
So, with the opera drought finally over, we look forward to seeing you at Tucson Opera for live-in-person opera, and at Desert Sky for Live in HD from the Met starting Oct. 9, 2021.