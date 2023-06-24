Hvorostovsky.jpeg

The late “Silver Fox,” baritone Dmitri Hvorostovsky, performed in two of the encore operas that will be shown at Desert Sky Cinema this summer.

 www.kremlin.ru

Greetings to opera lovers present and future! We have had quite a year with good productions from the Met (Live from the Met in Cinema) and from our own Tucson Opera. We are looking forward to the 2023-2024 season.

But first, this summer, the Met is providing four encore performances from previous years’ Live from the Met in Cinema, which will be shown locally at Desert Sky Cinema.



Maureen Brooks is an autodidact operaphile who lives in Green Valley.

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?