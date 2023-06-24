Greetings to opera lovers present and future! We have had quite a year with good productions from the Met (Live from the Met in Cinema) and from our own Tucson Opera. We are looking forward to the 2023-2024 season.
But first, this summer, the Met is providing four encore performances from previous years’ Live from the Met in Cinema, which will be shown locally at Desert Sky Cinema.
On July 26 at 12:30 and 6 p.m., will be Philip Glass’ Akhnaten (1983). This opera is based upon the life and religious convictions of the Egyptian pharaoh who believed that the sun god Ra ruled all rather than the polytheistic religions Egyptians had been following for centuries. He sacrificed for this, leaving his son, Tutankhamun, to revive the ancient religion. First presented in 2019.
On August 2 at 12:30 and 6 p.m., Verdi’s Il Trovatore (1853) will encore with its somewhat complicated plot of infanticide, twists and revenge. The Anvil Chorus is a highlight and features the late “Silver Fox,” baritone Dmitri Hvorostovsky, as Count Luna. First presented in 2015.
On August 9 at 12:30 and 6:30 p.m., Rossini’s comic opera Il Barbieri di Seviglia (and prequel to Mozart’s La Nozze de Figaro) will present mezzo Isabel Leonard (Rosina) and tenor Lawrence Brownlee (Count Almaviva) from 2014.
Finally on August 16 at 12:30 and 6:30 p.m., Tchiakovsky’s Eugene Onegin with the late Silver Fox, Dmitri Hvorostovsky, as Onegin and soprano Anna Netrebko as Tatiana. This is the quintessential Russian tale of love lost known by every Russian schoolchild. First presented in 2007.
For Season 2023-2024 Tucson Opera will be presenting a new opera, Frankenstein October 21-22 — just in time for Halloween — then Rossini’s Il Barbiere de Seville on February 4-5, 2024; Gounod’s Romeo et Juliette on March 9-10, 2024; and Mozart’s Don Giovanni on April 27-28, 2024.
The Met’s 2023-2024 Season (Live from the Met in Cinema) will include “Dead Man Walking” (10-6-2023); "Un Ballo in Maschera" (10-20-2023); “The Life and Times of Malcolm X” (11-24-2023); "The Magic Flute" (12-15-2023); “Carmen” (1-19-2024); "Romeo et Juliette" (3-15-2024); “Fire Shut Up in My Bones” 4-12-2024); "Madama Butterfly” (4-26-2024); "The Hours” (5-24-2024); and "Turandot" (6-7-2024,) all at nearby Desert Sky Cinema.
I plan to present my OLLI class — Intro to Opera for the Really, Really Scared — in spring 2024 with a glossary of terms (unnecessary to actually enjoy opera) and aria excerpts from various operas; the Final is a full opera on DVD.
Looking forward to seeing you at the opera!
Maureen Brooks is an autodidact operaphile who lives in Green Valley.
