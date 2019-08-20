THE MEMORABLE 'WIZARD OF OZ': Fond memories of 1939 classic

Considered one of the greatest films in the history of cinema, Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer’s “The Wizard of Oz” was released on August 25, 1939.
Come Sunday, it’s Happy 80th Birthday, WIZARD!
The film is the best-known and most commercially successful adaptation of L. Frank Baum’s book, “The Wonderful Wizard of Oz,” written in 1900. The movie starred Judy Garland as Dorothy, with Ray Bolger as the Scarecrow (who needed a brain), Jack Haley as the Tin Man (who needed a heart) and Bert Lahr as the Cowardly Lion (who needed courage).
Also featuring Frank Morgan as Professor Marvel/The Wizard of Oz, Margaret Hamilton as the Wicked Witch of the West, and its diverse cast of actors and film personnel, the film gained fame with its use of Technicolor, fantasy storytelling and musical score.
All the Oz sequences were filmed in three-strip Technicolor, high tech in 1939! The Kansas scenes and opening and closing credits were filmed in black-and-white and colored in a sepia-tone process.
“The Wizard of Oz” was nominated for six Academy Awards, including Best Picture, but lost to “Gone with the Wind.” It did win an Academy Award for Best Original Song for “Over the Rainbow” and Best Original Score by Herbert Stothart.
The film included 3,210 costumes and 48 songs. In addition to “Over the Rainbow,” songs that have stood the test of time include “We’re Off to See the Wizard,” “If I Only Had a Heart,” “If I Only Had a Brain” and “Ding Dong! The Witch is Dead.”
In 1956, the film was reintroduced and broadcast to the public on CBS television. According to the Library of Congress, it’s the most viewed film in movie history. It was also included in the first 25 films inaugurated in National Film Registry list in 1989.
Some local residents recall seeing “The Wizard of Oz” when they were young kids in 1940.
To this day, Ginny Heimbach, 85, remembers seeing the film in Pennsylvania when she was 5 years old.
“I was very frightened of the witch and I was afraid Dorothy wouldn’t get home,” she said of her most vivid memories of the film.
Ken Oberstaller was 9 when his mother took him to see the film in Portland, Oregon. He recalled the line to get into the theater being a block long.
“The lion and the scarecrow … I remember them more than anything, and I got a kick out of them. They looked happy and half like animals,” were his instant memories.
Darillyn Doss was also 5 years old when she went to see “The Wizard of Oz” at the Pantages Theater in Hollywood with her paternal grandmother, who lived nearby. The Pantages Theater, on the well-known corner of Hollywood and Vine in Los Angeles, is known for its art-deco style interior that seats 2,703.
“I remember the lion crying, Judy Garland singing about the Yellow Brick Road, and I remember the Munchkins,” Doss said. She also remembers the event as the first time she stayed overnight at her grandmother’s home.
Local artist Kristin Harvey is too young to have seen the original film when it premiered in 1939, but said her love of “The Wizard of Oz” started as a young child.
“We watched it every year when it came on television. It was always a special occasion to sit as a family and enjoy the magical movie. My favorites were the munchkins and the flying monkeys,” Harvey said.
“While it was a ritual for us growing up, the best memory I have is of my husband, Bill, taking me to the Highland Park Amphitheater in Rochester, New York, to watch the movie under the stars … The night was so special to both of us. He commemorated it by giving me a beautiful Wizard of Oz music box complete with the Wicked Witch, Dorothy and the flying monkeys. As the music from the movie plays, the monkeys fly Dorothy round and round in glitter. I just love it!”
Harvey’s aunt by marriage, Lorraine Nelson, 85, clearly remembers seeing the film at age 5 at the Loew’s theater in downtown Rochester, New York.
“Oh, my! I was a little girl and I remember Judy Garland (who played Dorothy) lived with her grandmother in Kansas. I liked when they were on the Yellow Brick Road. That was a favorite part for me,” Nelson said.
She is reminded of the story daily as she enjoys a tin man that hangs from her patio door made by her late husband “Rebel.” And every Christmas Nelson hangs a tin man ornament on her Christmas tree.
Though films have made huge transitions in 80 years, “The Wizard of Oz” clearly remains a favorite for those who saw it on the big screen.
Ken Oberstaller was interviewed for this story a few weeks before he died July 20. His wife, Sue, said he was a big movie fan and enjoyed the interview, and said she'd love to see the story in print with her husband's comments.