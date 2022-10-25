I have always admired Northwest Coastal Indigenous peoples’ artist heritage of totem poles and stylized motifs of eagles, bears, ravens and salmon. The designs have a modern abstracted look even though they are ancient motifs. The style is recognizable the world over as uniquely NW Coast tribal in origin.

According to Britannica, “The word totem refers to a guardian or ancestral being, usually supernatural that is revered and respected, but not always worshipped.”

1Saxman Village 2429.jpg

Saxman village near Ketchikan, Alaska, is home to a large number of totem poles.
10Detail DM park totem.jpg

An artist from the GVR Clay Studio sculptured the frog as part of a group project for Desert Meadows Park.
5Kathleen Richter totem.jpg

Kathleen Richter’s totem is a combination of her colorful ceramics and a cholla cactus skeleton.


