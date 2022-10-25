I have always admired Northwest Coastal Indigenous peoples’ artist heritage of totem poles and stylized motifs of eagles, bears, ravens and salmon. The designs have a modern abstracted look even though they are ancient motifs. The style is recognizable the world over as uniquely NW Coast tribal in origin.
According to Britannica, “The word totem refers to a guardian or ancestral being, usually supernatural that is revered and respected, but not always worshipped.”
The Northwest totems often depict a real or mythological animal that identifies one’s family lineage, such as the 20- to 40-foot house clan poles. There are also welcoming totem poles as well as memorial totem poles of family members and events. The tallest and rarest totem poles are created as mortuary poles that honor a great leader. Ridicule poles, on the other hand, depict an individual who has failed in some way and they are placed upside down on the pole.
The totem pole tradition is still being passed on by carvers and can be seen in Washington state and viewed in places like Saxman village near Ketchikan, Alaska. These Western red cedar totems are carved by skilled Tlingit artists who work on totem poles for collectors around the world.
Totems at home
Fast forward to today and the art of totem poles has taken another direction. Here in Green Valley, we enjoy our colorful ceramic totems. Visit our parks, drive down La Canada, stop at West Center, or walk through neighborhoods and you are sure to spot a totem. You can find totems created by members of the GVR Clay studio, Desert Hills Ceramics club, GVR Ceramic club, and individual artists.
Desert Meadows Park at 999 S. La Huerta is home to a large variety of totems. Arid Garden at 1004 W. Camino Del Arrendajo has a large ceramic totem with a variety of bird sculptures. Unlike the carved totem poles of the Northwest which are carved from one massive tree trunk, these modern day ceramic totems are made of individual hollow clay pots which are supported by a metal rod or post. A ceramic totem may consist of large, stacked sculptures on a single post or a multitude of thin, colorful cylinders on several metal rods like the one found on the corner of Esperanza and La Canada. These multiple-spiked totems resemble a fancy stylized Ocotillo. Green Valley has an active community of creative potters who enjoy making artwork.
GVR Clay studio member Brenda Eddy has been a member of the clay studio for five years and can be found there most afternoons during the summer creating sculptures.
Her first totem was a series of expressive faces. She will work on a series of sculptures until she feels like exploring another theme with new series. Often times she creates whimsical sculptures that are highly creative.
GVR Clay Studio artists sometimes collaborate on projects. Desert Meadows Park has three totems created by members Kathleen Richter, Judy Cowlishaw, Carol Randall, Nancy Shultz, Lee Walters, Carol Welsh and others. Ceramics are durable and their work will still be enjoyed by visitors for many years. The totem at La Canada and Esperanza is also a group project by members of the GVR Clay Studio. Each finished totem may take up to a year to complete. John Munger has made a variety of totems at the clay studio, one of which had 19 birds.
Green Valley has delightful examples of residents working together to create places where we all can enjoy. Gardeners, artists and craftsmen, and other volunteers donate their time and expertise to beautify our town. Thank you for all you do.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone