Last weekend I was out walking my dogs and I came across a cool looking little library on the side of the street. It was in the shape of a big red phone booth, one that reminded me of the time machines in Doctor Who. It was jam-packed with an eclectic collection of books and even some DVDs. I did my best to make my dogs behave while I browsed the contents of the fantastical looking structure that sits just off 17th St & Stone near Downtown Tucson.

Here in Green Valley, my favorite little library is at Desert Meadows Park. It sits inside of the wonderfully cultivated garden that is maintained by volunteers from the community. It is the perfect place for a nice walk, to have lunch, and of course, read a book.



Charlie Touseull is the Tween/Teen Librarian at Joyner-Green Valley Library. You can contact him at Charlie.touseull@pima.gov

 

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?