TFOB-1.png

Here at the Joyner-Green Valley Library, a large portion of our patronage during the winter months are seasonal visitors. Most of them come here to bask in the relatively calm southern Arizona weather and experience a new perspective for a few months a year. Working the circulation desk in the winter months, I have had the pleasure of meeting people from all over North America. I have met visitors from as far away as Ottawa, Minneapolis, Calgary and Fairbanks.

It is not just the weather that brings those folks coming back to our little corner of the world year after year; it is also the sense of community and a recognition that this is a unique place, one that exists nowhere else. From the biodiversity of the Sonoran Desert to the region’s culinary heritage, there are many things that make living in our distinctive corner of the world feel special.



Charlie Touseull is the Tween/Teen Librarian at Joyner-Green Valley Library. You can reach him via email at charlie.touseull@pima.gov.

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?