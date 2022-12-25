One of my favorite annual traditions is when all of the various types of “Best of Year” end lists get published. I always find it exciting to see what books my favorite writers enjoyed, or what albums made the lists from my favorite bands. In a world that produces so much content it’s easy to miss that epic movie that came out a few months ago, or to have overlooked that exceptional podcast that your friend suggested back in the spring. There are only so many hours in a day to read, watch, and listen to that new something that is all queued up in your physical or digital shelves, right?

Here in the library, with all of our services and events that regularly occur, sometimes patrons miss out on some of the library-related workshops, events, and celebrations that we offer. Here are some of my favorite library-related things that happened in 2022.

Jaime Cortez, Zoraida Córdova, Henry Barajas at Tucson Festival of Books 2022.jpg

Jaime Cortez, Zoraida Cordova, and Henry Barajas were presenters at the Tucson Festival of Books. 
Yuyi Morales at Tucson Festival of Books March 2022.jpg

Yuyi Morales spoke at the Tucson Festival of Books held earlier this year. 
summer learning.jpg

The summer learning program kicked off a book-filled summer for area kids. 


Charlie Touseull is the Tween/Teen Librarian at Joyner-Green Valley Library. Currently he is reading lots of cookbooks and graphic novels, and writing lots of lyrics. The library catalog is available at https://www.library.pima.gov and you can reach him at charlie.touseull@pima.gov.

