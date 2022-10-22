Card

Being a librarian and a book lover, I am prone to book hoarding. I have my own personal archive of things I deem interesting and that have sentimentality attached to those items.

Whether it be a hardcover I bought on vacation or a vinyl album I picked up at a yard sale, collecting physical things is something that has always brought me a lot of joy.



Charlie Touseull is the Tween/Teen Librarian at Joyner-Green Valley Library. To see this heavy metal librarian in his element, his band Gat-Rot will be performing at Club Congress on Nov. 5, celebrating the release of their new 7-inch record. Reach him at charlie.touseull@pima.gov.

