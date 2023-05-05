According to the U.S. Census Bureau, couples who make it 70 years represent just one-tenth of one percent of all marriages.
Green Valley residents Tom and LaVerne Bartlett joined that distinguished, exclusive club when they celebrated their 70th anniversary on April 25.
So what's their secret to making it to the exclusive, distinguished 70-year club?
For LaVerne, 91, it's all about communication.
"You have to communicate with each other because if you don't, you just don't get along," she said.
For Tom, 90, it's all about selective memory and the ability to move on.
"Forgetfulness. You gotta learn how to forgive," he said as the couple chuckled.
Through the years
Tom and LaVerne met in 1952 at an American Legion dance in Iowa.
"Her brother came to pick her up. I walked her brother to the door, and I said, 'I'm going to take her home.' That's how we got together," Tom said.
"You took me home, and we started dating ever since," LaVerne added.
The Bartletts were married in April of 1953, and Tom was drafted to the Army in June before being stationed in Austria.
When Tom returned to the States two years later, the couple settled into family life in Fort Madison, Iowa, a place where they welcomed six children to the world over the years.
Tom eventually started a 22-year career as an industrial mechanic at a canning facility for the Dial Corporation. LaVerne sold Sarah Coventry jewelry when she wasn't busy raising the family, later working for the W.A. Sheaffer Pen Company.
They both played golf in their free time and still do to this day.
But it's clear the proudest achievement for the Bartletts is raising a happy and healthy family. The family did everything together.
"Do everything you can together if it's possible — the whole family together and everything. On all our vacations, we took the whole family," Tom said.
"We took them all. We never left anyone behind, did we? We took them all with us. Everywhere we went, our kids went," LaVerne added.
The Bartletts second-oldest, Kathy Hennigar, and youngest, Greg Bartlett, can attest to the unconditional love they received from their parents.
According to Kathy, that love extended beyond family to everyone her parents met. Love was just the way of life for Tom and LaVerne.
"They love everyone no matter what. They're just never negative. They're just all in, and they are devout Catholics and live their lives loving the way Jesus loved everyone, and they taught all of us to be that way," Kathy said.
"No crossed words. It didn't matter whether you did something wrong or did bad, and you thought, 'Oh, I'm gonna get in trouble,' it was 'No, we're good?' Everything was great. Wonderful childhood," Greg added.
Tom and LaVerne allowed their children learn and develop from their blunders without bringing down the hammer.
"They gotta grow, and they gotta live. They made mistakes, and we made mistakes. You get over it and move on," Tom said.
That happy family blossomed into 16 grandchildren, 31 great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren.
To many more anniversaries
Tom and LaVerne moved to Green Valley from Fort Madison in 1998 after they fell in love with the place on a few previous visits.
Tom still plays golf once a week and has hit 12 holes-in-one since the move.
LaVerne has scored one, too.
After renewing their vows five times throughout seven decades, Laverne is repeatedly reminded of Tom’s love for her.
"He's always good to me,” she said.
LaVerne can't even remember a time when the couple got into a big argument — another key to their relationship’s longevity.
“We never had any arguments that I know of. We never really argue, do we?" she asked Tom as he shook his head.
After a short pause, Tom reflected on why LaVerne was the one he chose to spend his life with.
"She was a great mother, and I've loved her my whole life. She's just a nice lady... We never got into a big shouting match. We’ve never done nothing like that. If she wants to yell at me, I just let her go," Tom said as LaVerne burst into laughter.