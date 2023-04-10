If you thought March Madness only happened in college basketball, think again. The Quail Creek Tennis Club’s most recent tournament thrilled both players and spectators with so many nail-biting, heart-thumping tight matches and tiebreaks, you would think “March Madness” was the theme of this year’s annual Men’s and Women’s Doubles Tournament!
With an emphasis on fun, the tournament was played the weekend of March 24 under blue skies, barely-there winds, and particularly pleasant temperatures. Of the 20 women and 16 men who set out to play A and B Level doubles matches, the 16 players who accrued the most points played on Sunday, March 26 to determine the tournament winners.
Fortunately, club member Mike Wagner generously offered his services as a former USTA certified official, calling the scores and ensuring players followed USTA recognized rules of play.
As the day was winding down, Cindy Gong’s well-seasoned social committee set up a celebratory dinner buffet with BBQ chicken and pulled pork sandwiches, a tasty selection of salads and of course, delectable desserts. Club President Rick Wade congratulated all the participants with a special nod to Tournament Organizer Doug Shumway who also thanked everyone involved in making the club’s annual event the fabulous success it was!
