If you thought March Madness only happened in college basketball, think again. The Quail Creek Tennis Club’s most recent tournament thrilled both players and spectators with so many nail-biting, heart-thumping tight matches and tiebreaks, you would think “March Madness” was the theme of this year’s annual Men’s and Women’s Doubles Tournament!

With an emphasis on fun, the tournament was played the weekend of March 24 under blue skies, barely-there winds, and particularly pleasant temperatures. Of the 20 women and 16 men who set out to play A and B Level doubles matches, the 16 players who accrued the most points played on Sunday, March 26 to determine the tournament winners.

womensA.jpg

Women's A Level finalists were Cindy Nelson, Hilary Wade, Chris Moravchik and Jean Henry.


