In keeping with holiday tradition, the Quail Creek Tennis Club ladies spread Christmas cheer by combining fellowship with a worthy cause. This year, the Social Committee (led by Cindy Gong, Sylvia Arnold, Dinah Shumway and Chris Moravchik) chose “Youth On their Own” (YOTO) as the designated recipient.
Guest speaker Sue Obremski described the achievements of this organization in supporting high school graduation and continued success of homeless and unaccompanied youth in Pima County since 1996. As it so happens, Quail Creek has a success story right here at home. A high school graduate and longtime YOTO participant, Armando, now works full time in the Madera Clubhouse and is an active ambassador to other at-risk youth in YOTO.
The QCTC Social Committee set the stage for this event with holiday decorations. Hilary Wade presented a comprehensive and humorous pictorial retrospective of the ladies’ QCTC year covering countless hours of court time and social gatherings. Rounding out the entertainment were club members Ellen Entwistle and Chris Moravchik (flutist and pianist, respectively), who performed beautiful instrumental arrangements of well-loved Christmas songs. This was followed by a group singalong of several Christmas carols led by Pam Cambell and Ellen Entwistle, with piano accompaniment by Chris Moravchik.
In consideration of YOTO’s mission, attendees were encouraged to bring non-perishable items and offered the opportunity to support this important community asset.
