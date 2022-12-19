Tennis ladies

The Quail Creek Tennis Club ladies combined fellowship with Christmas cheer to support a worthy cause, Youth On Their Own. 

 Courtesy of Quail Creek Tennis Club

In keeping with holiday tradition, the Quail Creek Tennis Club ladies spread Christmas cheer by combining fellowship with a worthy cause. This year, the Social Committee (led by Cindy Gong, Sylvia Arnold, Dinah Shumway and Chris Moravchik) chose “Youth On their Own” (YOTO) as the designated recipient.

Guest speaker Sue Obremski described the achievements of this organization in supporting high school graduation and continued success of homeless and unaccompanied youth in Pima County since 1996. As it so happens, Quail Creek has a success story right here at home. A high school graduate and longtime YOTO participant, Armando, now works full time in the Madera Clubhouse and is an active ambassador to other at-risk youth in YOTO.



