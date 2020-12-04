Temple Center celebrates Hanukkah virtually

The Beth Shalom Temple Center is celebrating the annual eight-day Hanukkah festivities with one in-person event and seven nights of virtual events.
Events are primarily for Temple members, though anyone interested in learning more about Hanukkah or becoming a Temple member are invited to participate in the virtual events, says Gary Melton, president of the Temple’s Men’s Club.
“Most events are done at home, with kids traditionally getting a small gift each night of the eight nights,” he explains.
The first night of Hanukkah is Thursday, Dec. 10. To learn how to light and enjoy a virtual menorah, go to virtualmenorah.com
On Dec. 11, view the second candle lighting with former President Barack Obama as he celebrated Hanukkah in The White House with Rabbi Angela Warnick Buchdahl of New York City’s Central Synagogue. She was the first Asian American women to be ordained as a cantor and a rabbi.
The third night on Dec. 12 can be celebrated by viewing Debbie Friedman singing Hanukkah songs.
The fourth day of Hanukkah will be celebrated outdoors and in-person at 1 p.m. at Beth Shalom Temple Center’s garden on Sunday, Dec. 13, with Rabbi Roman. The Men’s Club will provide decorations and treats. Please wear a mask and bring your own chair for social distancing.
RSVP to Stacy at 520-648-6690 or bstcgv@gmail.com, so the Men’s Club knows how many people to prepare for.
For the fifth night on Dec. 14, view the Jewish student cappella group, the Maccabeats from Yeshiva University.
On the sixth night on Dec. 15, view the senior cantor Azi Schwartz sing the Hanukkah song “Lost in the Lights.”
On the seventh night on Dec. 16, view comedian Adam Sandler’s rendition of “The Hanukkah Song.”
For closing on the eighth night, view Cantor Azi Schwartz and Rabbi-Cantor Angela Warnick Buchdahl, and Cantors Azi Schwartz and Rachel Brook of New York City’s Park Avenue Synagogue sing the Jewish prayer song “Oseh Shalom.”
To view one or more of these events online, contact Gary Melton at garypmelton@earthlink.net.
Hanukkah history
The word Hanukkah (also spelled Chanukah) means dedication. The holiday refers to rededication of the Temple in Jerusalem that occurred after the Maccabees victory about 22 centuries ago as they reclaimed their land, Temple and sovereignty from the ruling Syrian Greek Empire.
The essence of the holiday’s meaning refers to the Maccabees restoring the Temple and re-purifying it by relighting a lamp known as the “eternal flame.” However, there was only one day’s supply of sacred olive oil available.
No one wanted to re-light the eternal flame and see it sizzle out after one day, yet with a deep and spiritual desire, it was lit with those present hoping for the best.
Referred to as a miracle, the lamp burned for eight days until a fresh supply of olive oil arrived. Since those historic times, Hanukkah is celebrated every night for eight nights by lighting a candle each night in a ceremonial candelabra called a “menorah.”
Hanukkah emphasizes light during the darkest time of year. Two other popular traditions include a four-sided spinning top known as a dreidel, and eating fried foods, especially potato pancakes, to symbolize the oil that burned for eight days.
Though Jews comprise less than 2 percent of the U.S. population, in the last several decades Hanukkah has become more popular in American culture thanks to the increasing number of interfaith families in the U.S. Also, Hanukkah usually occurs around the same time as Christmas.
The dates of Hanukkah vary each year because the Jewish calendar is part lunar and part solar, versus the Western secular calendar that is purely solar.
