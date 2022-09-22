We've been sharing Green Valley's brush with royalties since the death of Queen Elizabeth II was announced Sept. 8. The Queen was laid to rest on Monday. This is our final story.
Queen Elizabeth II and I go back a long way. I grew up in Canada, a Commonwealth country, and so her Majesty was our head of state (our appointed Governor General acts as the Monarch’s representative when not in Canada). When I attended public school, there was always a framed headshot of the Queen at the front of the classroom looking, well, Queen-like, crown and all.
Canadians are reminded of the Queen every time they look in their wallets to pay for something. Her portrait stares at us on our twenty, ten-, five-, two- and one-dollar bills. In 1987, the one-dollar bill was replaced with a coin affectionately known as a loonie but living up to our loyalty to Her Majesty, we kept her portrait on one side as we did in 1996 when we replaced the two-dollar bill with the toonie. As the currency aged, so did her likeness.
Canada has never had a serious discussion about becoming a republic. Australia has, and recently some Caribbean countries have separated from the Commonwealth. But for the most part, Canadians remain loyal to the concept of an unelected monarchy even though I am certain that French Canadians would be very happy to sever ties.
My parents were ardent monarchists. My father’s name was Edward and his brother’s name was George and because I was born in 1952, when Elizabeth’s reign began, my parents decided that my middle name should be Elizabeth. I recall vividly my mother marching up and down the stairs of our house in the suburbs of Toronto singing “Rule Britannia, Britannia, rule the waves, Britons never, never, shall be slaves.” Her father (my grandfather) was born near Bath, England, and as a child, emigrated to Canada. Now that I’ve emigrated to the United Kingdom, I feel a particular kinship to England and particularly the southwest where he was raised and I now live.
As a child, whenever attending a ceremony or hockey game, we would stand and sing “God Save the Queen.” As Canada grew and developed her own identity apart from the motherland, “God Save the Queen” was replaced with our national anthem, “O Canada.”
Every now and then, a member of the royal family landed on our shores to do a Cook’s tour of parts of the country. When I was 7, the Queen visited Canada, and Toronto was one of her stops. My older sister, who was a Girl Guide, got to march in the parade down Yonge Street where the Queen’s motorcade traveled. My best friend’s father had a dental practice overlooking the street and so we watched and waved out the window as the Queen and Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh, were driven by. I remember my friend commenting that I was more interested in seeing my sister in the parade than the Queen!
In 1967, I recall that there was much fanfare when Prince Philip visited a horse breeding farm next to my high school. His interest in the farm was that it was home to the horse Northern Dancer, who had won the Kentucky Derby in 1964. We were all outside between classes peering over the fence to see if we could spot him riding or milling about the horse barns. No such luck.
The local and national press lapped up a story regarding Prince Philip’s visit to a small town in northern Canada. During the visit he caused much consternation by eating lunch at a diner. A British Monarch dining at a local establishment! The restaurant’s owner came to the table to clear the plates and said, “Keep your fork Duke, there’s pie.”
Thunder Bay, where I lived and worked for almost 40 years has its own cringe-worthy story about a misstep when royalty was visiting. In 1973, we had a notorious mayor who was short in stature and oftentimes short in decorum. Prince Philip reportedly referred to him as "that jolly little mayor from Thunder Bay" and so henceforth he was nicknamed “Jolly Wally.” Much to the city’s chagrin, the mayor apparently patted the Queen’s bottom. Touching the Queen or even initiating a handshake is a big-time faux pas. He swore afterward that he was only trying to steer her to her seat but the photos depicted otherwise and the citizens of Thunder Bay were mortified.
Several years ago, while in Edinburgh, my partner and I toured the Royal Yacht Britannia, no longer in service and anchored near the city. Two things struck me as unusual about the floating palace: the Queen and Prince Philip had adjoining but separate sleeping quarters. Fair enough – maybe he snored (or she) or maybe one of them had restless leg syndrome. Who knows? But the single bed? I envisioned that Queens slept in at least Queen-sized beds. In elementary school, I had a classmate who had a very wealthy father and even she slept in a bed large enough to house three pillows.
Another thing that I recall about the yacht was that on board there was one person whose sole responsibility was to take care of the flowers. If the Queen slept in a single bed, I shudder to think what the florist slept in.
Princess Diana
I was living in the UK in 1997 when Princess Diana died. Every Sunday morning, I would walk to the newsagent to pay our bill. I recall entering the store and newspaper delivery boys were standing around talking about what had transpired the night before. I came home and woke my partner and told her what had happened. She didn’t believe me at first until she picked up on the tremble in my voice. We switched on the television and the presenter, dressed in a black suit, was having a difficult time keeping it together.
For the next week that was pretty much all that anyone talked about. On the day of her funeral, I ventured out to get a newspaper and at the time, noticed that the normally busy road leading in and out of town was devoid of traffic. Everyone was home glued to their televisions watching the service. The only time I can remember Queen Elizabeth II being criticized was when she didn’t come forward with her condolences to the nation in a timely fashion. She did eventually and I think the entire royal family was taken aback by the outpouring of sadness because of Diana’s death.
Garden Party
My first and last meeting with the Queen took place on July 24th, 1997, in the back garden (what Canadians call the backyard) of Buckingham Palace. The occasion was the Queen’s Garden Party and I was invited by virtue of my status as a Visiting Professor from the colonies. Most attendees are invited as a reward for public service.
When I received the invitation in the post, I perused the instructions given to all attendees and learned that I would have to dress quite formally for the occasion. The problem was that I hadn’t brought a dress to the UK and wasn’t even sure I owned one. Hats were required but thankfully gloves were optional. So, I borrowed said dress and shoes with modest heels and a friend lent me her hat, a blue thing with a wide brim that matched my dress.
I took the train to London the day before the event and stayed at my faith community’s residence called Rosslyn Hill Chapel in Hampstead, North London. Unitarians visiting the area are allowed to stay at this inexpensive, clean, basic accommodation. Finding a hotel room in the heart of London during garden party season would be thin on the ground.
On the day of the party, I got on my finest duds and made my way to the palace. Upon showing my invitation, I was allowed, with other party-goers, inside the front gates. Once in, we milled about waiting for something to happen. Many of the men were in top hats and tails – the women, in posh dresses. I recall turning around and seeing tourists peering through the fence separating them from us, taking our pictures and gawking. At the time, I thought that this is how monkeys must feel in a zoo with people laughing and staring at them outside their cage.
When an official informed us that it was time to make our way into the palace, we formed a conga line and crunched our way forward. I recall that the area leading to the front courtyard was gravel and I had to tread carefully in my kitten-heeled shoes. I can’t imagine how ladies wearing stilettos navigated the walk without breaking an ankle or having to go it barefoot. We entered a huge set of doors and I thought we were now inside the palace. Not so. The first entrance was, as I found out after-the-fact, the official ceremonial entrance. Before you could say “the Queen’s Garden Party,” we were back outside on gravel, this time marching our way toward the inner sanctum of the palace. Because there were 3,000 people shuffling their way to the back garden, there wasn’t time to stand and stare in awe at the enormous rooms to the right and left of the main corridor. I recall the walls in one of them was bright red – gold was everywhere and the ceilings were very high.
In a flash, we were led onto a raised stone patio and then down stairs to the grassy expanse of the park-like setting of Buck House. Tents were erected on the perimeter of the grounds and chairs sporadically available. Lunch was ready to be consumed and consisted of sandwiches, small tubs of ice cream, tea and lemonade. To my disappointment, I discovered that the much-hyped cucumber sandwiches that supposedly were served at Queen’s Garden Parties were nowhere in sight. I suspect these infamous sandwiches were an urban myth.
Over lunch, I chatted with two ladies: one who received an invitation for her community work and the other by virtue of being a head teacher of a school that had received glowing inspection results. They were chuffed to be in attendance at this once-in-a-lifetime event as I was.
A bet on the Queen
After lunch, there was nothing much to do but stand and wait for the monarchy to appear on the raised patio. A line was forming where the official party might walk and so I joined in, trying to position myself as close to the front as I could. I have always relished at the opportunity to make a bet. So, standing shoulder-to-shoulder with MBEs, OBEs and other distinguished people and with nothing better to do, I said, “Let’s try and guess what colour dress the Queen will be wearing today.” Everyone, top hat, fancy dresses and all were game and we each picked a colour. Since no cameras were allowed, I seem to recall that Her Royal Highness appeared in a green frock and matching hat – not my pick but the tedium of waiting was lifted for the moment.
The handlers chose people from the crowd to meet the Royals (upon what criteria I have no idea) and guided them in front of our line. I was positioned close enough to the Queen and Prince Charles to see that he was wearing a beautiful dress shirt complemented by a stylish tie and matching pocket square. I found out later that Turnbull & Asser make his shirts costing almost three hundred pounds – each. Imagine paying that kind of money for one shirt. I can’t. No doubt princely people can.
After the Royal Party had passed, we were free to amble about the grounds. By then my feet, unaccustomed to heels, ached. I spotted in the distance, the Queen Mum walking about in heels and thought, if she can waltz about in heels at age 97, I can suck it up and do the same. Besides, if I took my shoes off, I’d never get them back on.
A near faux pas
In my walk-about, unbeknownst to me, I passed a few metres to the rear of Prince Philip. His plain-clothed bodyguard stuck out an umbrella, thereby stopping me from having the audacity of walking behind the Duke. A lesson in decorum for Jane from the colonies.
Perhaps the quintessential British moment I have experienced since landing on these shores is when I decided I had seen enough and went to hail a cab at the far end of the garden. I met a distinguished-looking couple who were also trying to flag a cab to get to the train station. We agreed that we would go together and once in the cab, the couple asked the driver if he knew what the cricket score was. As I later found out, England was playing Australia in Leeds as part of The Ashes, a historic series of matches between the two sides. Garden party – Royal Family – cricket; all so very British.
No British monarch had reigned for 70 years, and since the day I was born, she has always been a part of my life. Not physically part, but a feature whether it be singing her anthem, using coinage with her portrait on it or almost meeting her in person. I am not a royalist by any stretch and have little regard for the majority of the royal family, but the Queen served her people with dignity and a steady hand. We need more steady hands as we navigate this increasingly unsettling world.
RIP, Your Majesty.