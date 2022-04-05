TCA debuts new mix of exhibits

Four new and distinctly different exhibits open at the Tubac Center of the Arts on Friday, April 8, from 5 to 7 p.m., and the public is invited to the free opening reception. The shows will run through May 29.
“Unknown Nature of Being” is a national juried art exhibit of 54 works that explore how all living things are connected. The exhibit was juried by artist Josh Goldberg of Tucson.
“What Place Is This” is a photography exhibit by Wayne Gudmundson offering a series of silver gelatin prints that document the contemporary locations of infamous and historic battles among groups including Spanish, American, Mexican and native peoples who have inhabited the Tucson area over time. Accompanying the photographs is text by Professor Emeritus Dieter Berninger, a historian at Minnesota State University, Moorhead.
“Emerging Woman” is a solo retrospective exhibit of artwork by Green Valley artist and author Carol Egmont St. John. It includes her young adult sketches, mature New England watercolors and present paintings, plus a perspective by someone who has seen her decades-long artistic growth, her brother Westy Egmont.
Hi-Art 2022 is the annual art exhibit created by Santa Cruz Valley high school students from Sahuarita, Walden Grove, Nogales and Rio Rico high schools. The exhibition includes 36 selected pieces. Awards and the college scholarship winner will be announced at Friday evening’s opening reception.
