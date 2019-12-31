In addition to four show-worthy homes in Tubac, the upcoming Tubac Center of the Arts Tour of Homes fundraiser reaches a short distance north this year to include one distinctive home in Amado.
Call it glamorous, striking or exotic, in size alone the home is a standout. It’s a reincarnation of the original 2,500-square-foot Amado Schoolhouse built in 1923, and owners Richard and Barbara Blake enlarged it to its present 7,000 square feet.
The Blakes refer to their museum-type home as “Casa de la Escuela,” which translates to “schoolhouse.” The original building was used for grades 1 through 6 until 1963. It was built and designed by Annie Graham Rockfellow, the first female architect to graduate from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.
From 1964 to 1991, the Smithsonian Institution’s Astrophysical Project rented the school as its headquarters for construction of the Smithsonian Observatory on Mount Hopkins.
Once the old schoolhouse became available, the Blakes bought it and began extensive renovations and remodeling to make it the splendid home it is today.
Three thousand square feet of the home have been dedicated to a grand and elegant bar, great room, dining room, living room and entertainment space with a dining table that seats 14.
Describing the work involved in the expansion and renovations, Barbara uses one word: “massive.”
“I like to renovate,” she quipped. “We kept everything original when we could. It’s comfortable, private and spacious.”
Since the original schoolhouse had two bathrooms — one for boys and one for girls — the Blakes kept it that way. The couple each have their own large, light-filled bathroom with signs on the doors marking “Ladies” and “Gentlemen.”
The unconventional, huge master bedroom features a few steps which now lead to a closet area. Barbara said the steps once led to a stage where children performed for their parents.
The bedroom includes a large sitting area with bright pink sofas and high windows above providing light plus privacy. The door to the master bedroom has a low doorknob, one of the relics of the old schoolhouse.
“You won’t believe it, but this room was once covered with blackboards,” Barbara said.
The kitchen has a clear view of the Santa Rita Mountains. The adjoining lounge area is filled with souvenirs, art, artifacts, family photos and furniture from the couple's six visits to Africa and travels to India and Europe.
“What I like about this house is that it’s open, airy, bright and a combination of the old west, southwest and the world from the Blakes' travels,” said home tour committee member Pam Parkinson.
Add a hotel-style entry courtyard with a circular driveway surrounded by palm trees, a reflecting pool and an outdoor lounge area facing a rose garden, and home-tour visitors will feel like they’re inside an elegant museum.
Contact Green Valley News freelance reporter Ellen Sussman at ellen2414@cox.net.