TABLETOP TREASURES: Seasonal & Sporty Handmade Décor

A place setting of fine china and elegant stemware, a handwoven runner, a vase with fresh flowers, or a collection of novelty salt and peppers shakers may be a prized tabletop treasure and showpiece.
For Nancy Hatch, Tabletop Treasures are her handmade, one-of-a-kind collectibles she designs and makes often with a southwestern or holiday theme — and for Green Valley with a golf theme.
Hatch started creating her pieces with no background in art.
“I never had time before retiring,” she remarked of her past years raising a family and working.
The concept of creating Tabletop Treasures began to develop when she and her husband moved to Quail Creek from Denver.
“I saw nice pieces but realized, hmmm, they could be embellished more,” she recalls of her initial thoughts.
After successfully selling nearly all of her first Tabletop Treasures, she found a creative partner in winter resident Margaret Lauffenburger.
When Lauffenburger arrives in Quail Creek in October, the two enjoy heading out to shop for Christmas pieces.
“It’s amazing what we see and what we can buy. We’ll go to thrift shops and estate sales, and I like the fact that we’re often recycling things.” Hatch explains. “Christmas sells very well. People here tend not to put up a tree, and our pieces are very different, whimsical and one of a kind. Because of the miscellaneous pieces we buy, it would be hard to duplicate a piece.”
Lauffenburger, who admits to always being a thrifty shopper, enjoys that this hobby/business allows her to go thrift shopping guilt-free.
“Nancy and I just clicked and really work together well. We bounce ideas around and don’t mind when one of us looks at a plate and indicates that it just doesn’t work or it needs just a little something more — or that it’s fabulous. We laugh a lot, too.
“We love to tease our husbands when they’re covered in glitter and roll their eyes at us. And we’re always happy working on plates,” Lauffenburger quipped from Washington recently, pointing out that she’s looking forward to returning to Green Valley to begin a new round of Christmas plates.
Upcoming shopping events
A selection of Tabletop Treasures designed with a southwestern or golf theme will be for sale at Quail Creek’s parking lot sale on Saturday, Sept. 10, from 9 a.m. to noon.
Thanksgiving-theme Tabletop Treasures and a glistening collection for Christmas will be for sale Saturday, Nov. 5, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., and Sunday, Nov. 6, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Quail Creek’s crafts fair at the Madera Clubhouse.
When holiday events wind down, and as Christmas nears, Hatch and Lauffenberger donate remaining pieces to local nursing and assisted living communities.
