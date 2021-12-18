Santa may have been a bit penurious in his largess of holiday decorations at last weekend’s Tucson Symphony Orchestra Classic Concert — not a tree, light or bow on the stage — but the budget was more wisely invested in a very large orchestra to produce some very artistically satisfying musical gifts for the holiday symphony audience.
The program presented a somewhat lighter musical panoply with no large symphony in the prized position just after the interval. Instead, it featured a nearly equally big piece though — Respighi’s “Roman Festivals,” which, along with his “Fountains of Rome” and “Pines of Rome” make up the “Roman Trilogy” of this native Italian composer. The first half of the concert was made up of “Roman Carnival Overture” by Hector Berlioz and “Capriccio Italien” by Tchaikovsky, both foreigners visiting Italy from their native France and Russia. Only Respighi on this program could claim native roots into the country and city which motivated all three of them. The finale of the day was brought about by the Swiss Gioachino Rossini.
Respighi builds his symphonic poem on the festivals. “Circus Games” depicts the ancient Roman entertainment of competition. “Jubilee” celebrates the every-50 years recognition of the Roman Catholic Church, while the third movement, “Harvest of October,” is self-explanatory. The finale “Epiphany” is replete with songs and dances depicting spring and a slight hint of debauchery. All of this requires a large number of musicians, and Maestro Gomez had a stage full. The added lower brasses and woodwinds were a comfortable basis for the strings, producing a round, full combination of sound — very beautiful.
The concert opener, Berlioz’s “Roman Carnival Overture,” is another requiring a big orchestra, as does much of Berlioz’s music. Actually, Berlioz didn’t much like the city of Rome once he arrived to live two years as the winner of a musical competition. He found the countryside of Italy and its folk music much more to his liking, however. Again, the enhanced orchestra handled the piece with vigor and a full, rich sound.
Tchaikovsky showed up twice in this program, once in the scheduled “Capriccio Italien,” and again in the encore added at the end of the day as at least a nod to the music of the holidays, “The Waltz of the Flowers” from the “Nutcracker Suite.” Following a disastrous marriage which never should have been, Peter and his brother Modest Tchaikovsky took off for Italy to “get away from it all.” In his own words, Tchaikovsky wrote that he had completed sketches based on folk music he had absorbed from “anthologies and partly from my own ears in the streets.” These eventually wound up as “Capriccio Italien.”
Gomez and the TSO retained the simplicity of the piece, playing it in a straight-forward fashion without artifice. When you have the competence and sheer size of last week’s ensemble, there is no need for embellishment. Besides, most of the audience is very familiar with the work.
In pre-concert remarks, reference was made to the use of the “William Tell Overture” as the theme song for “The Lone Ranger” and the efforts of TSO to “recapture” the piece for their repertory. Actually, the same could be said for their first half encore, “Dance of the Hours,” and its purloin by Allan Sherman in his hilarious parody, “Hello Muddah, Hello Fadduh.” Of course, the Rossini “William Tell” brought the audience to its feet. Hi-Yo Silver.
The Symphony Classic Series continues on Jan. 21 and 23 at Tucson Music Hall with “Mahler’s Vision of Paradise.” Music Director Gomez will conduct, and soprano Nicole Cabell will be featured. Scheduled are the Mahler 4th Symphony, “Knoxville: Summer of 1915” by Samuel Barber and Price’s “Dances in the Canebrakes.” Information and tickets at 520-882-8585 and www.tucsonsymphony.org
