When concertgoers see the word “Paganini” on the program, they know they are in for pyrotechnics. Some violinists simply cannot cut the technical demands the composer put upon himself and all who attempt to perform his incredibly difficult works. It takes every trick and technique in the book, and probably some not in any books, to produce the kinds of runs, arpeggios, double stopping and harmonics Paganini could think up. It was who Paganini was. It was what he did.

The violin soloist with the Tucson Symphony Orchestra who played earlier this month during the 7th Classic Concert at Linda Ronstadt Music Hall in Tucson was 26-year-old Canadian Kerson Leong. He performed Niccolò Paganini’s Violin Concerto No. 1. In pre-concert remarks, TSO Artistic Administrator and Orchestra manager Benjamin Nisbet opined that whatever violinist appears with TSO, he/she can play Paganini. But Nisbet went on to add that “some probably shouldn’t.” Leong certainly is one who both can and should. When well-played, Paganini’s music can rival Macy’s 4th of July fireworks over the East River in New York. Leong plays like that.



