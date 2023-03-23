When concertgoers see the word “Paganini” on the program, they know they are in for pyrotechnics. Some violinists simply cannot cut the technical demands the composer put upon himself and all who attempt to perform his incredibly difficult works. It takes every trick and technique in the book, and probably some not in any books, to produce the kinds of runs, arpeggios, double stopping and harmonics Paganini could think up. It was who Paganini was. It was what he did.
The violin soloist with the Tucson Symphony Orchestra who played earlier this month during the 7th Classic Concert at Linda Ronstadt Music Hall in Tucson was 26-year-old Canadian Kerson Leong. He performed Niccolò Paganini’s Violin Concerto No. 1. In pre-concert remarks, TSO Artistic Administrator and Orchestra manager Benjamin Nisbet opined that whatever violinist appears with TSO, he/she can play Paganini. But Nisbet went on to add that “some probably shouldn’t.” Leong certainly is one who both can and should. When well-played, Paganini’s music can rival Macy’s 4th of July fireworks over the East River in New York. Leong plays like that.
Harmonics are tones above the normal range of the violin strings but can be produced with a much lighter fingering by the left hand. They require not only this very light touch but also an unerring ear tuned to that range. One would have sworn last Sunday that it was not a human hand on Leong’s Guarneri instrument producing sounds at the very height of human hearing. Nothing heavier than the tip of an angel’s wing could have sufficed.
One other stop on this journey through string techniques must be with double stopping. This is the playing of two strings at the same time for a double set of tones. Again, the musician’s ear is paramount. Leong’s is flawless. What a future this young virtuoso has ahead of him. His playing is already magnificent. Little wonder the Toronto Star called him “not just one of Canada’s greatest violinists but one of the greatest violinists, period.”
The concert was billed as “Tantalizing Tricksters” based mainly on the character Don Giovanni/Don Juan from the compositions of Mozart and Richard Strauss. For Strauss’s contribution, Music Director José Luis Gomez chose “Don Juan” from the prolific pen of this King of the Tone Poem. One absolute requirement for this work to have full effect is a strong and perfect horn section. TSO’s was at the top of their game last weekend. The conductor took just a bit of deliberate liberty with the delinquent ending which he had referred to in his earlier remarks to the audience. The concert opened with a fairly standard reading of the overture to Mozart’s “Don Giovanni.”
