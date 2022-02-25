For its 6th Classic Concert on Feb. 18 and 20, all of Southern Arizona had a chance to go dancing with the stars, the stars in this case being the highly professional members of the Tucson Symphony Orchestra and their talented music director and conductor. The program featured waltzes from Die Fledermaus and Der Rosenkavalier, dances by Ulysses Kay, Ravel’s “La Valse” and a blockbuster finale by Duke Ellington, “Harlem.”
The “Big” piece of the program capturing the space after the intermission, usually devoted to a symphony, was “Harlem” by Duke Ellington, probably with help from his “staff” including people like Billy Strayhorn, Luther Henderson and others, since the Duke would have needed assistance with things like orchestration for a symphony orchestra and the like. For the jazzy sections, Ellington specified saxophones, not often heard on the symphonic stage, as well as the familiar soaring trumpet improvisations and the wailing clarinet. All came off well with clear citation of the New Orleans sound and proof that “Yes, TSO can play jazz.”
Ellington was originally commissioned to write this music by none other than Arturo Toscanini. He comments in his memoirs that he wishes to take the listener on a tour of Harlem with the sounds of the Spanish and West Indian neighborhoods and on up to 125th Street with the cacophony of commerce and the “sounds of those making Civil Rights demands.” It was particularly appropriate to introduce TSO’s audience to this black composer as well as Ulysses Kay during Black History month, celebrating black music in the best possible way — by playing some while avoiding the clichés of gospel, cakewalks and “Ol’ Man River.”
Music Director Gomez wisely switched “Harlem” with “La valse” by Ravel, originally scheduled to conclude the program. The adjustment sent the audience to its feet with Ellington’s boffo finale and out of the concert hall on the rhythms of the Ellington as well as the diaphanous floating of the waltzes. It was a powerful as well as a beautifully choreographed program. In pre-concert comments, José Luis Gomez called Ravel’s piece “an homage” to the waltz, and it certainly is that. “La valse” is also one of the literature’s most beautiful examples and concludes with a powerful ending of its own.
The world received the waltzes of Richard Strauss because the composer was searching for a piece to lighten up his repertoire following the extremely heavy “Salome” with its beheading of St. John the Baptist and the equally dark “Elektra.” Strauss’s solution was “Der Rosenkavalier” and hence a lighter and more lyrical set of dances including waltzes. They were juxtaposed with Ulysses Kay’s “Six Dances for String Orchestra,” another of Gomez’s introduction of local and under-played music.
Kay, Arizonan and student at the University of Arizona, was influenced by fellow African-American William Grant Still. His uncle was the famous jazz band leader King Oliver who brought Louis Armstrong from New Orleans to Chicago to join his Chicago Sound jazz band. Kay met composer and musical trend-setter Paul Hindemith at the Berkshire Music Festival and followed him to Yale from Kay’s graduate studies at the Eastman School.
The “dances” resulted from a suggestion by a radio producer that Kay write some light music appropriate for a Sunday afternoon radio show. It was a welcome contrast on TSO’s program to the faster and more powerful waltzes by the Strausses.
The Classic Series continues on March 18 and 20 at Tucson Convention Center’s Music Hall with “The Splendor of Brahms.” José Luis Gomez will conduct with Paul Huang and UA’s Dr. Daniel Asia featured along with Brahms’ Symphony No. 4. Information and tickets at 520-882-8585 and www.tucsonsymphony.org
Dr. Behnke may be contacted at dbank371@gmail.com