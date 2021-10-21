The Tucson Symphony Orchestra continued its Classics series last weekend in the Music Hall at Tucson Convention Center.
Featured were just three works: The Mozart Jupiter Symphony No. 41, the Dvořák Cello Concerto and an overture by Robert Muczynski “The Dovetail.” The entire mood was UP and is perhaps best summarized by the overheard intermission comment by an audience member to one of the TSO staff: “Now who could be in the doldrums after hearing that?”
It was essentially a flawless afternoon of beautiful music.
It has been generally agreed for many years that the height of Mozart’s orchestral output came in the final three symphonies of which the Jupiter is the last. It seems to evoke the god Jupiter and his power, so is aptly nicknamed. It is sprightly and surprisingly positive, considering it was written during a time of some financial difficulties to the composer and the death of his 6-months old daughter. Yet there is power and triumph aplenty in the finale where, as Sir George Grove puts it, the Jupiter is “the greatest orchestral work in the world…” No one less than the venerable Johannes Brahms compared the influence of Beethoven with Mozart and found the final three symphonies of the younger composer “much more important.” The reading was truly “up” with all the life of a freshly uncorked bottle of Asti Spumante. As the themes passed back and forth across the ensemble, the feeling of triumph and good nature and feeling flowed off the stage. The finale was favorably received by the audience.
The featured solo artist of the concert was Amit Peled, Israeli-born cellist who has appeared worldwide from Carnegie Hall to Berlin and beyond. He is also on the faculty of the Peabody Institute. His technique is flawless and his understanding of both the Dvořák as well as the concerto form were both clearly evident.
One of the many challenges facing the composer as he/she approaches a concerto is to see to it that there is enough for the orchestra to do while making sure the soloist can sing out above the considerably more muscular ensemble. Both Dvořák and Music Director José Luis Gomez know this better than any of us. Dvořák handled the chore with very careful crafting of the accompaniment, often coupling the solo cello sections with only a high, light flute obligato.
There were a few places in the first movement when the orchestra edged dangerously close of covering the soloist, but Gomez never quite let that happen. Was Peled’s opening attack after the long, seductive introduction as vicious as Yo-Yo Ma’s? Having heard both but albeit with several years intervening, this reviewer couldn’t say, and does it really matter anyway? It was powerful and it poured off Peled’s platform which put him a good foot above the orchestra and brought his sound lushly over the audience throughout the entire piece.
The opening “Dovetail Overture” by Robert Muczynski was another “up” piece in keeping with the mood of the afternoon. Muczynski was for many years Composer in Residence and Chair of the Composition Department at the University of Arizona who himself left a sizeable legacy of compositions on his retirement in 1988. The piece spells “fun” from the startling opening through a lot of fun instruments – tympani, tuba and xylophone, among others. It was clear the musicians enjoyed playing it and playing with it.
The TSO Classic Series continues Nov. 12 and 14 with “Scheherazade,” featuring the Rimsky-Korsakov piece as well as a piano concerto by Jonathan Leshnoff co-commissioned by Tucson Symphony, with Joyce Yang at the keyboard and the “Andean Elegy” by Frank. Information and tickets at (520) 882-8585 and www.tucsonsymphony.org.