One of the highlights of the Desert Song Festival in Tucson is the annual concert by the Tucson Symphony incorporating vocal music. The Classic Concert last weekend at Linda Ronstadt Music Hall highlighted the Symphony No. 9 by Beethoven with its gargantuan 4th movement “Ode to Joy” sung by the very large chorus recently recast by Dr. Marcela Molina and Dr. Benjamin Hansen. In addition, mezzo-soprano Kelley O’Connor performed the 5-part “Wesendonck Lieder” by Wagner.

The Symphony No. 9, Beethoven’s last and clearly his greatest, is recognized by many critics and musicologists as the finest piece of symphonic music ever written. It is one of the most frequently performed symphonies worldwide. It received an adoring reading by the orchestra and chorus and a roaring reception by the listening audience. Soloists Maria Brea, tenor Richard Trey Smagur, and baritone Kelly Markgraf performed admirably.



Dr. Donald Behnke may be contacted at dbank371@gmail.com.

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?