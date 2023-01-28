One of the highlights of the Desert Song Festival in Tucson is the annual concert by the Tucson Symphony incorporating vocal music. The Classic Concert last weekend at Linda Ronstadt Music Hall highlighted the Symphony No. 9 by Beethoven with its gargantuan 4th movement “Ode to Joy” sung by the very large chorus recently recast by Dr. Marcela Molina and Dr. Benjamin Hansen. In addition, mezzo-soprano Kelley O’Connor performed the 5-part “Wesendonck Lieder” by Wagner.
The Symphony No. 9, Beethoven’s last and clearly his greatest, is recognized by many critics and musicologists as the finest piece of symphonic music ever written. It is one of the most frequently performed symphonies worldwide. It received an adoring reading by the orchestra and chorus and a roaring reception by the listening audience. Soloists Maria Brea, tenor Richard Trey Smagur, and baritone Kelly Markgraf performed admirably.
No. 9 is a performance challenge both musically and physically. It must be exhausting to perform, particularly in view of the fact that the musicians played the whole program Friday night before the Sunday of this review. The effort had conductor José Luis Gomez mopping his brow in the break after each movement. In pre-concert comments, Artistic Administrator and Orchestra Manager Benjamin Nisbet opined that the 11 minutes the chorus sings are some of the most challenging in all the choral repertory.
The 9th has been a crowd pleaser since its debut in 1824. A critic at the time wrote, “The audience acclaimed him through standing ovations five times. Beethoven, who they knew could not hear the applause, could at least see the ovations.”
To this reviewer, the German lieder is the purest musical sound humankind has ever discovered. It is the natural musical means of expressing love, sadness, pain and joy. Therefore, the vocalist must be of the highest quality, talent and technique. There must be no excessive vibrato, too often heard on the opera stage by overly mature voices, and nothing but the unadorned beauty of the voice should be presented. That was the rewarding combination Kelley O’Connor brought to Tucson with her. She sang the “Wesendonck Lieder” with professional quality, human understanding and grace.
The Wesendonck has quite a history. Chased around Europe by revolutions and debts, Richard Wagner and his wife were granted asylum and a home on his Swiss estate by Wagner’s patron Otto Wesendonck and his beautiful poet-wife Mathilde with whom Wagner developed a lengthy and passionate affair and who used Mathilde’s 5 poems as the basis for the Lieder. Apparently both marriages were in trouble and the affair was long and ardent. A purloined letter revealed the affair to Wagner’s wife and resulted in immediate separation. It has been reported, however, that Wagner wrote to Liszt in 1854, “Since I have never enjoyed in life the real happiness of love...this love shall for once drink its fill.”
The concert began with the overture to “Die Meistersinger von Nürnberg,” also by Wagner. It is a lighter and atypically comic piece by a composer of grand operas with dark libretti and often-ponderous and very, very long music. The overture is a popular concert opener, fast moving with a variety of themes and satisfying return to the initial one for an audience-pleasing climax. Wagner composed the overture on a train trip in 1862, well before he began work on the score of the opera itself which was delayed by the composer’s attention to “Lohengrin,” which took precedence.
TSO’s Classic Series continues on Feb. 17 and 19 with “A Venezuelan Valentine.” Manuel Hernández-Silva will conduct and Pacho Flores will be featured on trumpets. The program includes several Latin American pieces, the “Dances from West Side Story” by Bernstein and the “Fantasy Overture to Romeo and Juliet” by Tchaikovsky.
For more information information and ticket prices or availability, call 520-882-8585 or visit www.tucsonsymphony.org.
