Tucson Symphony Orchestra performed the final Classic Concert of the current season at Tucson Convention Center’s Musical Hall on April 10 and while it was not quite Dale Evans’ “Happy Trails to You,” there was enough nostalgia in the room to qualify. After a seemingly endless hiatus brought about by the pandemic, 2021-22 saw the welcome return of TSO to an eager and generally supportive audience. The season certainly did not disappoint.
The final concert featured just two works, one with an interesting and perhaps unique presentation of the suite of incidental music Felix Mendelssohn wrote to accompany Shakespeare’s play, “A Midsummer Night’s Dream,” by student actors. They played in and around the orchestra with Puck actually pre-empting a seat in the violin section while “hiding.” Experiments with action on the symphonic stage will probably become more common now that audiences come from several generations of TV watchers and are more accustomed to having something going on during the music.
UA Professor Brent Gibbs was asked to pare down Shakespeare’s work to fit within the confines of Mendelssohn’s music and provided a good excuse to conclude with the audience-pleasingly familiar “Wedding March” which has been used for decades as a postlude for wedding ceremonies world-wide. This reviewer, as a former pipe organist, has literally sent dozens of new couples racing down the aisle with it after “you may kiss the bride” was intoned. Full organ. Make it joyful!
Given the time limits of the music, Professor Gibbs decided to strip away the humor and most nuances of the play and concentrate only on the magic of Puck with the two sets of lovers. His work received supportive reactions from the audience.
The major work of the concert was Franz Schubert’s “Symphony No. 9,” commonly referred to as “the Great” symphony. It is a colossal work which, under conductor José Luis Gomez, purred like a Rolls waiting at the curb on Rodeo Drive. In a time when audiences were accustomed to much shorter symphonic works by Haydn and others, the “Great” is a lengthy piece if all of the repeats (DS and DC on the score) are actually observed. It was a program-completioner along with the Mendelssohn, itself lengthened by the acting scenes of Puck and his confrères.
While listening to the Mendelssohn, it is not difficult to understand the use of it as an audition piece, especially for flutes and strings, by orchestras around the world. Nor is it at all surprising to learn that musicians at first rejected it as too difficult.
We actually have another composer, Robert Schumann, to thank for the Schubert. He visited Vienna in 1838 and brought the manuscript back to Leipzig, calling its length “heavenly.” Initially judged unplayable by the orchestra there, the “Great” did not receive a full performance until 10 years after Schubert’s death. Many musicians of the day could simply not cut the lengthy string and woodwind parts. Its highly professional reading here last weekend is yet another tribute to TSO’s musicians and their musicianship.
And so, another season comes to an end, one which saw the return of the orchestra to Southern Arizona. The orchestra now takes its traditional summer vacation during which we can enjoy the music of our own collections and the superb broadcasts of the University of Arizona radio station, KUAT-FM, 90.5. Take great pleasure in the music. It was written for all of us, including you.
TSO will open the 2022-23 season on September 23 and 25 with “Fandango Fabuloso.” Music Director José Luis Gomez will be on the podium with Anne Akiko Meyers as solo violinist. Tchaikovsky’s “Symphony No. 5” is scheduled. Information and tickets at 520-882-8585 and www.tucsonsymphony.org
