The Tucson Symphony Orchestra opened its 91st season last weekend with a proper nod to the 250th anniversary of Ludwig von Beethoven’s birth. It is to be a season heavily influenced by Beethoven, with most if not all of the nine symphonies somewhere in the year-long program. This concert amended the usual Three Bs of Bach, Beethoven and Brahms to Bach, Beethoven and Beethoven — a harbinger of things to come this season. It was conducted by the capable baton of Music Director José Luis Gomez.
The highlight of the afternoon was clearly the Beethoven 3rd Piano Concerto with Yekwon Sunwoo as soloist. A native of Korea, this 30-year-old First Place Winner of the 2017 Van Cliburn competition put forth a stellar performance befitting his now-commanding position in the musical world.
His technique is incomparable, including rarely heard, soothingly soft passages such as the unusually slow and languid 2nd movement, as well as Macy’s Fourth of July fireworks in the incredible runs and arpeggios of the fortes. The audience was mesmerized, as was this reviewer. It was truly a Gold Medal performance.
After the interval, the orchestra launched into the symphony that many think is Beethoven’s best — the 7th. In pre-concert remarks, Maestro Gomez called it “mature Beethoven,” coming as it did in mid-career with overtones of his classical roots but not unaware of the coming romanticism that lay ahead.
This beautiful work benefitted considerably from the now-well-internalized ensemble sound Gomez has brought to the TSO stage. The sections are balanced and provide a most pleasing listening experience. One element still needs fine-tuning, however. As noted before, the over-loud timpani did not blend with the orchestra. It needs to be more subtle, more deliquescent. As Konstantin Stanislavski, co-founder of the Moscow Art Theatre put it, “In art, anything that calls attention to itself is to be avoided.”
The concert opened with the Bach/Webern “Fugue.” The form is of great interest not only to musicologists but also to those who, like this reviewer, spent several years studying and performing the intricacies of the Preludes and Fugues of J.S. Bach on the pipe organ. The conductor said he wanted to establish the predecessor of Beethoven as the season launched into a year of him.
According to lore, the theme around which Bach built the fugue was given to him by Frederick II, King of Prussia. Paying appropriate homage to his patron, Bach worked his magic of interweaving themes for which he grew famous throughout his years. Anton Webern later orchestrated the solo version for orchestra.
TSO’s Classic Series continues Oct. 25 and 27 with “Menuet Antique” by Ravel; “Sky,” a TSO Premiere by Torke commissioned by TSO and several other orchestras; and the “Symphonie Fantastique” by Berlioz. Perry So will conduct with Tessa Lark, violin soloist.
Information and tickets at 520-882-8585 and www.tucsonsymphony.org.
