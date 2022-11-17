Paremski

Russian American pianist Natasha Paremski.

Leave it to José, in this case Music Director José Luis Gomez of the Tucson Symphony Orchestra. Over the years, he has introduced Southern Arizona audiences to a great deal of interesting, contemporary and often Latin music, and the Nov. 13 Classic Series concert was a case in point. As the “something new” there was a piece by a modern Mexican composer. More on this later.

Russian American pianist Natasha Paremski made her debut with TSO playing everybody’s fave Rachmaninoff Piano Concerto No. 2, the “something old” of the afternoon. To those of us raised on the beautiful themes of the piece, like the one purloined into the then-pop number “Full Moon and Empty Arms,” what’s not to love? While it is a sometimes dark, brooding piece, particularly as the soloist strokes out the bass chords of the opening bars, it is reflective of the hazards of stress involved in musical composition.



