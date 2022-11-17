Leave it to José, in this case Music Director José Luis Gomez of the Tucson Symphony Orchestra. Over the years, he has introduced Southern Arizona audiences to a great deal of interesting, contemporary and often Latin music, and the Nov. 13 Classic Series concert was a case in point. As the “something new” there was a piece by a modern Mexican composer. More on this later.
Russian American pianist Natasha Paremski made her debut with TSO playing everybody’s fave Rachmaninoff Piano Concerto No. 2, the “something old” of the afternoon. To those of us raised on the beautiful themes of the piece, like the one purloined into the then-pop number “Full Moon and Empty Arms,” what’s not to love? While it is a sometimes dark, brooding piece, particularly as the soloist strokes out the bass chords of the opening bars, it is reflective of the hazards of stress involved in musical composition.
Written during 1900-1901, it followed the disastrous debut of his first symphony in 1897 at which, many musicologists and historians report, the conductor, Alexander Glazunov, himself a famous composer, mounted the podium drunk. The rejection of this first symphony forced Rachmaninoff into a depression that nearly ended his composing career. Only serious mental health therapy including hypnosis made it possible for him to go forward and leave us his Piano Concerto No. 2. One wonders how much of his remaining personality was scar tissue.
Ms. Paremski’s playing is flawless, her professionalism and flair delightful and her interaction with both the conductor and the orchestra palpable. It was one fine performance, for sure.
Gomez opened the concert with a characteristic bow to contemporary Mexican music through “MeChicano” by Juan Pablo Contreras, born in Guadalajara and recently naturalized an American citizen.
In pre-concert remarks, the composer credited Mexican dances for the heritage of the work including, if one can believe it, a Mexican polka. It is an engaging and sparkling piece which the audience loved.
About this, his first composition, Contreras writes, “As my first composition as a Mexican-American composer, MeChicano became an exploration of what it means for me to now identify as Mexican-American...That’s what I love about composing, each of my works in some way a self-portrait of what I’m experiencing at that specific point in my life.”
Contreras was fortunate to have his initial work supported by a number of American orchestras, including Tucson’s, which automatically brought with it performances by them all.
Symphony No. 4 by Danish composer Carl Nielsen occupied the second half of the concert. Music Director Gomez has had a long, indirect relationship with Nielsen (1865-1931), having been urged both by Gomez’s mentors and teachers as well as his father, himself a professional flutist while his son studied and played violin and learned conducting. He amassed a large orchestra for this powerful and demanding work.
It’s not really that Nielsen had any more elements to work with than any other composer of that time. They all had the same shimmering violins, cascading and pizzicato strings, slightly dissonant grace notes and forte dynamics if they chose to use them, though something quite unique to Nielsen is his use in symphony no. 4 of single, dramatic and foreboding drum beats on the tympani to provide bridges between differing themes and the movements which are played without interruption. But all these elements are just put together in such an arresting and communicative fashion. That’s the genius of Nielsen.
TSO’s classic series continues Dec. 2 and 4 at Tucson Convention Center’s Linda Ronstadt Music Hall. Ankush Kumar Bahl will conduct. Kenny Broberg will solo on Gershwin’s “Piano Concerto in F” and the Dvořák Symphony No. 9 “From the New World” will also be featured.
