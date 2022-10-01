Anne

Anne Akiko Meyers

The Tucson Symphony Orchestra opened its new season last weekend in the recently re-named Linda Ronstadt Music Hall in Tucson. It could be described as a tour de force without exaggeration.

The orchestra was in fine form as were both Music Director José Luis Gomez, conductor and Anne Akiko Meyers, violin soloist. Ms. Meyers is a strong, physical musician as is required by her featured piece, “Fandango” by Arturo Márquez. In his pre-concert remarks, Music Director Gomez warned that the piece has “lotsa notes,” which is an understatement, but Meyers was more than up to the challenge with enough runs and arpeggios flashing off her bow and her 1741 Guarneri instrument to sail to Hermosillo.



