The Tucson Symphony Orchestra opened its new season last weekend in the recently re-named Linda Ronstadt Music Hall in Tucson. It could be described as a tour de force without exaggeration.
The orchestra was in fine form as were both Music Director José Luis Gomez, conductor and Anne Akiko Meyers, violin soloist. Ms. Meyers is a strong, physical musician as is required by her featured piece, “Fandango” by Arturo Márquez. In his pre-concert remarks, Music Director Gomez warned that the piece has “lotsa notes,” which is an understatement, but Meyers was more than up to the challenge with enough runs and arpeggios flashing off her bow and her 1741 Guarneri instrument to sail to Hermosillo.
“Fandango” was actually suggested to composer Márquez by Ms. Meyers herself. Her idea was to base a work for violin on Mexican music. What developed was this piece written during the current pandemic which made for difficulty because of what the composer calls a time of “huge human suffering.” Through it all, he says he managed to “preserve my seven capital principles. Tonality, modality, melody, rhythm, imaginary folk tradition, harmony and orchestral color.” He based his fiercely modern work on the fandango dance form which dates back to Mozart.
While, Ms. Meyer’s playing was virtuosic to say the least, literally effulgent, let us not forget the huge role the orchestra plays in the successful performance of “Fandango.” As Brendon Slocumb puts it in his novel, The Violin Conspiracy: “Alone, we are a solitary violin, a lonely flute, a trumpet singing in the dark. Together, we are a symphony.”
The season-opening symphony was Tchaikovsky’s No. 5. It was completed in 1888, 10 years after his No. 4. Unlike his other work, No. 5 lacks a discernible “program,” acting more like a 10,000 piece jigsaw puzzle. It has a variety of themes which, while distinctive, do fit together satisfyingly, but, as with the puzzle, one can still see the outline of individual pieces, even after the 10,000 pieces have been assembled.
The work was composed at a time of considerable turmoil in Tchaikovsky’s life, but then, was there ever a time when turmoil was not stalking him? Audiences always respond to the beautiful themes throughout the work, especially the two in the second movement which have appeared regularly in films and television. One became “Moon Love,” the popular song included in Frank Sinatra’s album “Moonlight Sinatra,” though one would have to be well into his/her second half century to remember it from 1966. The composer introduces it in the beautiful horn solo and reworks it along with a second equally beautiful one to build a memorable 2nd movement. Tchaikovsky’s symphonies are popular examples of 19th century romanticism which never fail to elicit an emotional flood throughout the hall or to bring the audience to its feet. Sunday was no exception.
The program opened with a short work by Robert Muczynski, former Tucson resident and Head of the Composition Department at the University of Arizona for many years. “Charade” is typical of his blatant contemporary sound in a piece that is so very accessible in melody and impact.
TSO’s Classic Series continues on Oct. 14 and 16 in Linda Ronstadt Music Hall with “Fairy Tales & Firebirds” with Shiyeon Sung on the podium. Featured will be Weber’s “Oberon Overture” and “Firebird” by Stravinsky. Information and tickets at (520) 882-8585 and www.tucsonsymphony.org.
