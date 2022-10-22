Shiyeon Sung

Shiyeon Sung

There is something very fulfilling and satisfying in hearing an accessibly modern piece of music played live by an accomplished, large orchestra. The Tucson Symphony, under visiting conductor Shiyeon Sung, brought such a Firebird to the Linda Ronstadt Music Hall in Tucson last weekend.

Unlike so many works reviewed here over the years, Firebird was an immediate success from its debut in Paris in 1910. Conceived as a ballet, it is loosely based on “The Sleeping Beauty” legend. Russian composer Igor Stravinsky was catapulted from a virtual unknown into prominence by the musical world’s reaction to the piece and prompted to do several other dance works for The Ballets Russes including Petrushka and The Rite of Spring which received a far more vociferous and less accepting debut some years later.



Dr. Donald Behnke may be contacted at dbank371@gmail.com.

