There is something very fulfilling and satisfying in hearing an accessibly modern piece of music played live by an accomplished, large orchestra. The Tucson Symphony, under visiting conductor Shiyeon Sung, brought such a Firebird to the Linda Ronstadt Music Hall in Tucson last weekend.
Unlike so many works reviewed here over the years, Firebird was an immediate success from its debut in Paris in 1910. Conceived as a ballet, it is loosely based on “The Sleeping Beauty” legend. Russian composer Igor Stravinsky was catapulted from a virtual unknown into prominence by the musical world’s reaction to the piece and prompted to do several other dance works for The Ballets Russes including Petrushka and The Rite of Spring which received a far more vociferous and less accepting debut some years later.
Ms. Sung is an energetic and much sought-after international conductor originally from South Korea. Her style is somewhat flamboyant in the Leonard Bernstein mode. She was assistant conductor in Boston in 2007 and has appeared with the Los Angeles Symphony in this country. This appearance marked her debut in Arizona.
The heavy lifting of this 2nd TSO Classic Concert was all left until after the interval. The second half opened with a fascinating work by Danish composer Rautavaara, Concerto for Birds and Orchestra. Prerecorded bird songs are intermingled with mimics from the orchestra making a fascinating combination of live and recorded sound effects. The Stravinsky closed the afternoon.
The first half of the program had less to say for itself. The opening overture was the familiar “Oberon” by Carl Maria von Weber. Like most of his works, “Oberon” is practically never performed as an opera, but it has lived through its often-programmed overture, a comfortably old-fashioned piece reminiscent of summer Sunday concerts in the park in Mid-American small-town Midwest communities book-ended by “Carnival of Venice,” John McCormack’s “Macushla” and the Scottish folk songs of Harry Lauder.
The remainder of the first half of the program was devoted to Ravel’s, “Mother Goose Suite.” Although a bachelor himself, Ravel loved children and was especially close to those of his friends the Godebskis for whom he wrote the short pieces that became “The Mother Goose Suite” as a piano four-hands work. Both the Ravel and the “Birds” are mostly tame and quiet, so an emotional yet powerful work was called for to conclude this concert. Such an audience-pleaser was more than forthcoming in the Stravinsky.
TSO continues its classic series in the Linda Ronstadt Music Hall on Nov. 11 and 13. José Luis Gomez is scheduled to be back on the podium along with Russian-American Natasha Paremski, pianist, in her TSO debut. Ms. Paremski will perform everybody’s favorite Rachmaninoff “Piano Concerto No. 2,” Carl Nielsen will be represented by his “inextinguishable” Symphony No. 4 as will young Mexican composer Juan Pablo Contreras.
