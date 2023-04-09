square+bw.jpeg

Big orchestra, big chorus, big symphony. This was the menu at last weekend’s finale to the 2022-'23 Classic Concert season of the Tucson Symphony Orchestra at Linda Ronstadt Music Hall in Tucson. The solely featured Symphony No. 2 by Gustav Mahler was described by Ben Nisbet, TSO Artistic Administrator and Orchestra Manager, as a “whopper,” an apt description of this most popular of Mahler’s symphonies.

Mahler, as we know, made no small plans. While most composers call for three or four horns, the Second Symphony needs 10, some offstage. The score also demands 10 trumpets and two sets of tympani. Big orchestra indeed, but ever under the complete control of Conductor José Luis Gomez. When the tympani erupted or the single Chinese gong sounded to end a movement, there was no question that it was exactly as Gomez visualized and rehearsed.



