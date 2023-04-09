Big orchestra, big chorus, big symphony. This was the menu at last weekend’s finale to the 2022-'23 Classic Concert season of the Tucson Symphony Orchestra at Linda Ronstadt Music Hall in Tucson. The solely featured Symphony No. 2 by Gustav Mahler was described by Ben Nisbet, TSO Artistic Administrator and Orchestra Manager, as a “whopper,” an apt description of this most popular of Mahler’s symphonies.
Mahler, as we know, made no small plans. While most composers call for three or four horns, the Second Symphony needs 10, some offstage. The score also demands 10 trumpets and two sets of tympani. Big orchestra indeed, but ever under the complete control of Conductor José Luis Gomez. When the tympani erupted or the single Chinese gong sounded to end a movement, there was no question that it was exactly as Gomez visualized and rehearsed.
The piece is a long one — about 90 minutes — so it was played without an intermission, somewhat of a challenge to the water works of the TSO audience, particularly in view of their demographics. Even Mahler himself recognized the need for at least a short break after the very long first movement.
Conductor José Luis Gomez called for a pause to accomplish what Mahler saw as the need to clear the air of the heavy, dark, somewhat depressing and funereal first movement. Here is where Mahler raises questions of the meaning of life and questions the value of it altogether. The pause is punctuated by bringing the soloists and chorus onto the stage before the beginning of the second movement.
The first movement was originally composed as a stand-alone tone poem prompted by the death of a friend. The second movement is much lighter, supposedly depicting the happier times in the life of the person memorialized. In the third movement Mahler returns to the basic questions of movement number one. Is there meaning to life? In effect, what are we all doing here and why?
The answers come in a very long atypical fifth movement. It is a glorious portrayal of Resurrection with elements of theatre, choral symphony and even oratorio. Kelley Nassief, soprano and Emily Marvosh, contralto both sang beautifully, adding luster over the chorus which was at its best in the quieter piano background but also had a full rich sound for the more explosive passages given them. In the words of Henry James, “The biggest splashes take place in the quietest pools.”
Preparation of the chorus was clearly evident due to the work of interim Co-Directors Benjamin Hansen and Marcela Molina. Actually, we could have used more for the soloists to do in the piece and possibly a little less of the horns. But can there ever be too much French horn?
Symphony No. 2 ends on such a high that it’s almost as if Mahler were demanding, “NOW tell me there is no God!” It provided a meaningful introduction to Holy Week on Palm Sunday and a more than fitting conclusion to a wonderful Classic season. The musicians now take their traditional summer vacation, but the music continues on September 22 and 24 with Mussorgsky’s “Pictures at an Exhibition” with the now-poignant “Great Gate of Kiev.” Also scheduled is the Liszt Piano Concerto No. 1 with Zhang Zuo at the keyboard.
