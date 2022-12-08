Broberg

International piano contest winner Kenny Broberg was a featured artist at the recent Tucson Symphony Orchestra's Classic series.

 Cliburn Foundation/Carolyn Cruz

American-related music made up the fourth in the annual series of Tucson Symphony Orchestra’s Classic series last weekend at the Linda Ronstadt Music Hall in Tucson. Two American composers were represented along with a Czech who is associated with our country through work, visits and composing here.

The featured artist was international piano contest winner Kenny Broberg. Ankush Kumar Bahl was visiting conductor. Mr. Broberg captured the silver medal at the 2017 Van Cliburn competition as well as the bronze at the Tchaikovsky contest and a number of others. Mr. Bahl is currently Music Director of the Omaha Symphony.



Dr. Donald Behnke may be contacted at dbank371@gmail.com.

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?