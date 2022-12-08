American-related music made up the fourth in the annual series of Tucson Symphony Orchestra’s Classic series last weekend at the Linda Ronstadt Music Hall in Tucson. Two American composers were represented along with a Czech who is associated with our country through work, visits and composing here.
The featured artist was international piano contest winner Kenny Broberg. Ankush Kumar Bahl was visiting conductor. Mr. Broberg captured the silver medal at the 2017 Van Cliburn competition as well as the bronze at the Tchaikovsky contest and a number of others. Mr. Bahl is currently Music Director of the Omaha Symphony.
Broberg’s selection was the Concerto in F by George Gershwin. Now for some truth in reviewing. This reviewer has always preferred this piece to its more popular and often-performed Rhapsody in Blue. When Gershwin was approached to write it, he was asked to compose something in a more traditional concerto form rather than the episodic structure of the Rhapsody. What Gershwin came up with is a true concerto fit for a full symphony rather than the Paul Whiteman Jazz Band that debuted Rhapsody in Blue. Concerto in F has more integrated themes and the distinction of having been orchestrated by the composer himself rather than relying on Ferde Grofé whose orchestration of the Rhapsody so enhanced the earlier work.
In view of his considerable success and recognition in competitions, one would expect flawless technique from the pianist, and he certainly has that. Unfortunately, conductor Bahl set much too high a dynamic level for the orchestra, literally drowning out a good bit of that excellent technical and emotional ability. The reading went quite well, despite that and the audience, many of whom may have been new to the piece, was appreciative. Knowing Rhapsody in Blue helps enjoy the Concerto because Gershwin liberally quotes himself in the Concerto from Rhapsody in Blue as well as some of his other works such as Cuban Overture.
The afternoon concluded with Antonín Dvořák’s Symphony No. 9, From the New World. Dvořák, of course, was not an American Voice by birth, being a native of the Czech Republic. But he spent a fair amount of time in this country because of his work as Director of the American Conservatory of Music in New York. During that time he had the “summer off,” so traveled the country and spent time in areas with large Czech immigration like Iowa. He experienced personally the sheer size of America, its wide open spaces and its gritty, can-do attitudes during the late 19th century when he was here. Familiar passages like the second movement, a major theme of which became the spiritual-like “Goin’ Home” some years later add familiarity for the audience. The piece, under conductor Bahl was again pitched high in dynamics, especially on the tympani. The remodeled hall may be somewhat more “live” than visiting conductors are aware.
The concert opened with a work by William Grant Still who was definitely an American, and is remembered as what many call “The Dean of Afro-American Composers.” The “Serenade” TSO chose of his work may not be the most representative, with a slight hint of the inchoate about it, but it is a melodic program piece and was blessedly understated by Bahl and the orchestra.
