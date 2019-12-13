The Tucson Symphony Orchestra featured pianist Sean Chen at last weekend’s Classic Concert at the Music Hall of Tucson Convention Center. He performed the Concerto No. 2 by Camille Saint-Saëns, which is a standard tour-de-force in the symphonic piano repertoire and gave it a technically brilliant reading with “wow-evoking” runs and arpeggios.
In Chen’s pre-concert remarks, as he put it, “There is not much down time.” That’s putting it mildly. He also opined that the piece is “fun to play.” Well, maybe when you have the skills, technique and talent he has, all gained throughout his studies at Juilliard.
The audience was greatly impressed and equally responsive. He contrasted the bombastic ending of the concerto with an encore of Saint-Saëns, “The Swan,” from his “Carnival of the Animals.” It was added like a sweet liqueur at the end of a rich, sumptuous feast. It was perfect.
In this 250th anniversary year of the birth of Beethoven, everyone is programming a lot of him, including TSO. This concert’s piece was the super-familiar “Symphony No. 5.” This reviewer had fussed for weeks about reviewing it. Since this is certainly one of, if not the most-performed, piece in the entire international symphonic repertoire, what more could possibly be written? But wait.
Not having heard the work live for years, one forgets the sheer power and glory of the music. Music director José Luis Gomez charged into those well-worn opening four notes for which the work is so well known and remembered and continued a break-neck tempo throughout. He joked in pre-concert remarks about not wanting to put the audience to sleep. There was certainly nothing soporific about this 5th, for sure. There was also some beautifully clean, crisp horn work, a pleasure to hear as opposed to a few of the predecessors in the section.
One of Gomez’s contributions so far has been the exploration of some of the Latin/Venezuelan compositions of his heritage. This program opened with “Mediodia en el Llano” by Antonio Estévez. This kind of music has to be introductory and educational to Tucson audiences and has been and was at this concert very affectionately received. It is a nature-evoking, lyrical piece which beautifully and effectively depicts the vast plains of Venezuela, and it is easy for the listener to learn to enjoy and love this new musical experience, hearing the vastness of the land in the horns and reeds, the wind in the strings and all aspects of nature which clearly influenced Estévez. It would likely “play well in Peoria,” as it did in Southern Arizona. given a knowledgeable and experienced interpreter like Gomez.
