One of Tucson Symphony Orchestra’s 8 Classic Series concerts each season is devoted to the Desert Song Festival. That concert was played the weekend of Jan. 21-23 at the Music Hall, Tucson Convention Center. The performance was somewhat more bland than usual, partially because of the necessity for the orchestra to play a more accompaniment role to the vocalists and from the setting of Music Director José Luis Gomez’s desire to portray a child’s vision of life and the universe as well as the composers’ memories of their own childhoods.
Featured were the 4th Symphony of Mahler, Samuel Barber’s “Knoxville: Summer of 1915” and “Dances in the Canebrakes” by Florence Price. It was all quite dreamy and somewhat somnambulant in its successful attempt to portray how children perceive their surroundings and how adults, particularly the three composers represented, remember their childhood. Gomez described it all as “A Vision of Heaven” after the James Agee lyrics to Barber’s “Knoxville.”
The Mahler No. 4 is one of the most easy-to-take of all his 9. It opens with the tap-tap-tap of motion — perhaps a carriage? Perhaps a kiddy car or a pony? Movement, at any rate. And it returns to the same motif in the last movement, which is sung, in this case by the incredibly gifted international soprano and professor of music at the prestigious Eastman School of Music, Rochester, New York, Nicole Cabell. She had earlier in the concert filled the featured artist position in Barber’s “Knoxville: Summer of 1915,” yet another depiction of seeing through the eyes of a child, this time using James Agee’s lyrics as a basis for the music.
Mahler used the poem “Das himmlische Leben” as motivation for the 4th symphony. It means Heavenly Life, carrying on the theme of the concert. With the simplicity of the piece and its accessibility, even my friend Dr. Lorraine Mackstaller, who doesn’t much care for a-tonal music, must have loved it. The audience was appreciative, if not wildly so. The entire afternoon prompted a standing ovation at the end, however.
In pre-concert remarks, Maestro Gomez, referring to himself as a foreigner, described his emotional response to presenting American composers and, hence, learning about them himself. The same can be said for the TSO audience, having benefitted greatly over Gomez’s years here as he has introduced us to unfamiliar Latin music as well as American. Florence Price is a major black composer of classical music. She holds the singular role of first black woman to have a major work performed by a major American orchestra, in this case the Chicago Symphony. Much of Price’s work grows out of the black experience from slavery through the first half of the 20th century.
A canebrake is a wetlands area where thick, tall reeds — cane — grow. Her dances depict the end-of-the-day frolicking by the workers sent out to cut the cane and clear the land. It has strong cake-walk and rag elements and was handled by the orchestra lightheartedly with emphasis on the dance. “Dances in the Canebrakes” opened the concert with a remembering — childhood aura and an introduction to the other two pieces. It was a well-constructed package.
Classic 6 continues Feb. 18 and 20 with “Duke Ellington Harlem.” On the program are “Overture to Die Fledermaus,” “Der Rosenkavalier Waltzes,” “Six Dances for String Orchestra,” by Kay, Ravel’s “La valse” and “Harlem” by Duke Ellington. Information and tickets at 520-882-8585 and www.tucsonsymphony.org
