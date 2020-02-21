In what Sigmund Romberg called the “golden sunshine of our happy youth,” the malt shop days of the late '40s and ‘50s, double just about anything was a treat. This was before darker terms like double jeopardy, double trouble and double indemnity crept into our high school and college vocabulary, penetrating the protective bubble of the young. Double cone, double chocolate, double malted, double straws, and double basses were more the order of the day.
The Tucson Symphony served up an equally sweet Double Beethoven at its mid-February classic concert, “All About That B.” In celebration of the 250th anniversary of Beethoven's birthday, the orchestra has programmed a great deal of Ludwig this season, but to present two full Beethoven symphonies on one program is, to put it mildly, unusual. In this case, the audience was ready.
For decades musicologists and professors in music schools have offered the odd numbered symphonies — 3, 5, 7 and 9 — as the more worthy, with others, including No. 1 and No. 6 as “also rans.” Clearly, Maestro Gomez disagrees, for he called them both “iconic” in pre-concert remarks — the first because it simply is the first and opens an era of Beethoven to the symphonic literature, and No. 6 because it is so very different from its predecessors and so adoring of Nature, the muse of much 19th century romantic art.
No. 1 is different also from the predecessors like Haydn and states at the outset that it is purely Beethoven. Setting the piece in C Major but waiting for 12 measures before announcing that key with a strong chord is not only a kind of joke and teaser, but also says that new and different things are coming and, indeed, are already here.
Gomez adopted a very controlled and demure reading of the 2nd and 3rd movements of this symphony, marked “Andante Cantabile” and “Menuetto,” dance forms, though one can hardly envision Germanic wives and well-fed ladies and gentlemen of the court managing to be too light on their feet across the parquet of a Hapsburg castle ballroom. However, since Beethoven composed the first symphony around the age of 30, his companions were probably yet retaining their physical fitness before succumbing to the ravages of sour cream and Viennese chocolate, placing them in the zoftig category.
All of this subdued dance music presented a dramatic contrast to the much livelier, louder and faster 4th movement where both trumpet and timpani were unleashed for a rousing finale. Those two sections are so much more effective when reined in for most of the work, as was demonstrated at Sunday’s concert.
It is said that Einstein’s definition of insanity was repeating the same behavior over and over while expecting different results. This was certainly no failing of Beethoven’s. A work like symphony No. 6, the “Pastoral,” could not be more unlike No. 5 that was composed simultaneously, according to Gomez.
In other works, “program” or descriptive music is not much found. Of course, we do have the well-known rapping of Fate on the door in the 5th and the resounding testament to faith in the No. 9’s “Ode to Joy,” but the compositions are hardly full of description. That, however, is what the “Pastoral” is all about, based on a jovial jaunt to the woods — probably der Wienerwald.
The first movement is marked “Awakening of cheerful feelings upon arrival in the country.” Then follows “A Scene at the Brook” where the conductor emphasized the literal flowing of a sylvan stream, something the composer provided but which Gomez aptly caught in his musical seine. Then comes “Gathering of Happy Country Folk” before “Thunderstorm.” Well, what’s a picnic without a thunderstorm, beautifully depicted with lots of trumpets and percussions when and where they are really wanted and needed.
The sun ultimately breaks through in the clarinets and horns with a final movement, “Shepherd’s Song; cheerful and thankful feelings after the storm” brings the piece to an atypical quiet ending as one can envision the picnickers brushing away the ants and crumbs, waving to the bull in the next pasture and sauntering happily back to the city.
It was a most satisfying two-part tribute to Beethoven and was warmly and enthusiastically received by the Sunday matinee audience.
TSO continues the classic series in Tucson Convention Center’s Music Hall on March 13 and 15 when Paul Huang will play the Barber Violin Concerto and Manuel Hernándes-Silva will guest-conduct the Shostakovich Symphony No. 9 as well as Samuel Barber’s “Adagio for Strings.”
Information and tickets at 520-882-8585 and www.tucsonsymphony.org.
Dr. Donald J. Behnke can be reached at Dbank371@gmail.com