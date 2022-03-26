A dense virtual fog encompassed the soon-to-be-renamed Tucson Music Hall last weekend as the Tucson Symphony Orchestra, under Music Director José Luis Gomez, performed Classic Series #7 – “The Splendor of Brahms.” It was a concert surrounded by déjà vu, for it was originally scheduled more than two years earlier and rent asunder by the COVID pandemic. The program had reached the Dress Rehearsal stage when it had to be abandoned and then followed by a non-season while the virus raged and mitigated against large gatherings.
The soloist long-awaited for nearly three years was violinist Paul Huang whose playing in the Shostakovich Violin Concerto No. 1 was flawless with extreme virtuosity no more evident than in the exhaustingly long, musically nearly impossible cadenza near the end of the piece. Huang gave a new definition to tour de force. Judged by applause and ovation, the audience was suitably moved by both soloist and orchestra. Because the composer scored so much of the soloist part in the very upper register of the instrument, it is easy for the orchestra to cover those near harmonics, but Gomez is always “on it” and is careful to protect what Shostakovich made so vulnerable.
If memory serves, it was well over 40 years ago when the classical music reviewer of the New York Times, noting the plethora of empty seats at Alice Tully Hall, opined “American (read New York) audiences have simply not developed the appreciation for Brahms that he deserves.” That malady was nowhere evident in the Classics #7 audience Sunday. Of course, what is fun about the Symphony No. 4 is the wide-spread familiarity of all the major themes of the piece. It may seem strange to see the word “fun” used with the otherwise dark, even foreboding nature of most of Brahms’ work. Yet how he opens the first movement with nearly virginal strings, the dramatic horn calls that announce the 2nd movement, etc. all speak to those raised on symphonic concerts and radio broadcasts. So, it is not off-base to have “fun” hearing it. No. 4 is loaded with musical comfort food, and the audience at Classic 7 gobbled it up as had the audience when Brahms conducted the premier in 1885.
The last instrumental concert Brahms attended was of the 4th symphony in Vienna. Calvin Dorsey writes, “Tears ran down his cheeks” as if both Brahms and the rest of the audience “were saying goodbye.”
As usual Gomez must remain alert to a return to the bad old days of extremely piercing tympani and trumpets which could disrupt the ensemble sound and blend so carefully honed by the music director over these past years. We are not asking for mutes, only a little less exuberance from the musicians’ diaphragms.
The concert opened with a spritely piece by University of Arizona Area Head of Composition Dr. Daniel Asia, “Gateways.” In pre-concert remarks, Dr. Asia credited his wife for the title, written as it was on commission from the Cincinnati Symphony on the occasion of its centennial and “Gateway to the West” tradition. It is in the form of a Fanfare and has the traditional march tempos and strong and changing tempi and is pleasant and accessible to the contemporary audience. Asia gives more than a nod to Gershwin and Bernstein with clear appropriate references to “An American in Paris” and “West Side Story.”
The Classic Series concludes on April 8 and 10 in the Linda Ronstadt Hall with “Mendelssohn’s Midsummer Night’s Dream,” and Schubert’s Symphony No. 9, the Great. Information and tickets at 520-882-8585 and www.tucsonsymphony.org
