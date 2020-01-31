Each season, the Tucson Symphony devotes one concert to its partnership with the Desert Song Festival. This year’s “Windows into Song” took place the weekend of Jan. 24-26 and featured an unusually rich combination of full orchestra, full orchestra chorus and the talented soprano Federica Lombardi. It was a resounding success and an important contribution to the Festival, a relatively young but quite important contribution to the artistic culture of Southern Arizona.
The concert, conducted by Music Director José Luis Gomez, opened with the world premiere of a piece commissioned by TSO, composed by Robert Lopez-Hanshaw, who was in the audience and provided pre-concert remarks along with Gomez. The piece, titled “Vokas Animo,” is based on a poem of William Auld, “Ju Alten Oni Soras” (The higher one soars). Fortunately, the music is not as gloomy as the poetry: “a soul cries out to a kindred soul, more distantly scattered than two distant stars.”
The composer has set quite a daunting task for himself in this piece. First, he has chosen to frame it in microtonality using the ancient Greek musical idea of 72 tones in an octave rather than the traditional 12 of classical Western music. Second, he chose as his text the Auld poem written in Esperanto, the hoped-for international language which has never developed much of a following throughout the world. Both make communication with the 21st-century audiences challenging. It will be most interesting to see if Lopez-Hanshaw’s work intrigues the musical world in, say, 20 years.
The piece that immediately followed the first number, and which worked remarkably well with the avant-garde Lopez-Hanshaw, was Ottorino Respighi's “Church Windows.” Much of Respighi’s work is often characterized as “Program Music,” a term which, according to music school lore, the composer despised. Nevertheless, it has kept other works like “Pines of Rome” alive on concert programs long after Respighi’s death in 1936.
“Church Windows” is a typically evocative work by this composer. It brought strongly to this reviewer the magnificent stained glass windows of King’s College Chapel, Cambridge, and Ely Cathedral in the UK, both of which I was privileged to view recently. The changes in dynamics, wisely exaggerated by Maestro Gomez, ably represented the changing light conditions in cathedrals, rising and falling with the reflection of sun and clouds through the awesome colors of the stained glass.
Gomez deviated from the traditional big production — symphony or concerto — in favor of a religious series of shorter pieces for the second half of the concert. Portions of Rossini’s mass and the Respighi “Lamento” featured the symphony chorus and soprano Federica Lombardi. The chorus, a huge ensemble finely honed by conductor Bruce Chamberlain, performed at its usual highly professional level.
The youthful Lombardi is developing an enviable career, particularly in the operatic works of Mozart. She has already sung at La Scala, and will be heard in “Don Giovanni” in Vienna and Lucerne, as well as Hamburg State Opera and Vienna State Opera. She possesses a beautifully pleasing voice with powerful enough pipes to sing over both the orchestra and the chorus for this concert finale, Rossini’s “Stabat Mater.”
TSO’s Classic Series continues at Tucson Convention Center’s Music Hall on Friday and Sunday, Feb. 14 and 16. It is “All About That B” and will showcase more of Beethoven’s 250th anniversary with both the first and sixth symphonies. Information and tickets at 520-882-8585 and www.tucsonsymphony.org.
Dr. Don Behnke may be reached at dbank371@gmail.com.