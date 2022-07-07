SWEET SUMMERTIME VEGGIES — Fresh produce thriving at Ogden Garden

Tomatoes, zucchini, bush beans and Chinese pole bean are growing rapidly in the summer heat in the vegetable plots that Phil and Mary Anderson tend at the Allen J. Ogden Garden in Sahuarita, tucked back off of Santa Rita Road.
Early on a June morning, the Sahuarita couple — members of the Green Valley Gardeners — seeks to beat the heat as they water, prune and pick their ripe summer vegetable crops growing in raised beds.
It's their 10th year here, Phil says, with he and Mary gardening in summer and winter.
This vegetable garden took root when Sahuarita property owner Neil Johnson provided the site for Green Valley Gardeners' use in around 2009. These days about 28 plots, including raised beds, are cultivated and measure 10-by-40 feet, 10-by-20 feet and 8-by-10 feet, garden manager Harry Jepkema points out.
“I've gardened all my life,” says Jepkema, from his early days in western Michigan, then while he was in the military, before eventually making his home in Southern Arizona.
Jepkema first came to the Ogden garden when an outdoor dutch cooking seminar was offered there on the back patio. He was thrilled to discover this local vegetable scene. There's a definite learning curve to gardening in Southern Arizona, he points out, with heat and bugs among the challenges.
Popular summer crops here include zucchini, pole beans, watermelon, cantaloupe, tomatoes and cucumbers. Jenkins recently harvested artichokes and berries, and his veggies include zucchini, bell peppers and jalapeños.
These days, Ogden gardeners are a mix of area retirees, working folks and families with kids. Local cats do their part, too, by keeping rodents and snakes away, Jepkema notes.
Toward the back of the fenced-in garden, an attractive patio with ramada, outdoor kitchen and oven, counter and more offers a space for gardeners to relax and take a break a in the shade. And it's an ideal spot for small gatherings, such as a barbecue where the Ogden gardeners can gather together. Also, new to the site is a weekly outdoor summer Tinker play-based learning time for children, ages 18 months to 8 years old.
Sahuarita mother Tara Menendez is heading up the play time. “We sing, play, be in nature, and I'm teaching French,” Menendez points out, noting that Ogden Garden welcomed her to hold the learning sessions there among the greenery.
Interested in tending your own garden plot at the Allen J. Ogden Garden off of Santa Rita Road? A couple garden plots may be available. If you are interested in becoming a Green Valley Gardener member, email to hjepkema@yahoo.com