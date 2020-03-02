Sweeps Week in BAJA softball leagues

Games played Feb. 21–26, 2020
It was sweeps week as all six Catino League and half the Allison League doubleheaders were swept. League-dominating Quail Creek Country Club and nearest Catino League rival Jeff LeFave’s Edward Jones Investors won six and four games respectively. Allison League’s Hickey Auto swept both their doubleheaders to come within one game of league-leading Two Girls Pizzeria.
CHUCK CATINO LEAGUE
Feb. 21: Cornerstone Wealth Management branded Longhorn Grill & Saloon twice. Cornerstone scored 4 in the 7th to squeak by the first game 15-14. Cornerstone hit a blistering team 21-for-26 in game 2, winning 20-11. To name just a few, Bob Epstein, Bob Hoyler, Clair Prody and Cathy Yearout were big. Mike Palmer, Jerry Miller and DeWayne Schmidt kept Longhorn competitive.
Afternoon: The Quail sunk their talons into Scott Chancellor’s Realty Executives 19-10 and 17-9. Rich Malinowski was again dominant on both sides of the ball going 8-for-8 with three doubles and a Grand Slam. Realty veteran, but rookie pitcher, Dave Hyslop was admirable on the mound. The eerie lighting of overcast skies led to unusually numerous strikeouts for both teams.
Feb. 24: Quail Creek Country Club took two from a stubborn Longhorn Grill & Saloon 12-7 and 16-15. Bill Kuhn’s 5-for-6 and Alan Anderson’s 5-for-5 led Quail. Harley Thompson, Stacey Michaels and Dennis Taylor paced the Longhorns.
Afternoon: Jeff LeFave’s Ed Jones Investors used an 11-run 7th inning to take game one from Scott Chancellor Realty Executives 22-12. LeFave’s 19-7 victory in game two was mercifully brief. Jeff Stewart, Ed Karnes, Bob Udell and Rich Farrell led LeFave. Chancellor rookie Steve Sellinger made his debut on the mound.
Feb. 26: Jeff LeFave notched two more wins over Health Insurance Solutions 12-3 and 9-8. The Play-of-the-Day ended game 2 as Ed Karnes fielded a sharp single to left, fired to short stop Dave Lee who relayed to catcher Bob Moss to snuff the potential tying run at the plate. Richard Allison and Charlie Drake led the Insurers.
Afternoon: Quail Creek Country Club finished their perfect week cruising to 17-5 and 11-2 victories over Cornerstone Wealth Management. Quail pitcher Ron Garrett held Cornerstone to 7 total runs and gave up no walks in the cold, blustery afternoon.
IVAN ALLISON LEAGUE
Feb. 24: Insurance Center of Green Valley clipped 3½ Happy Barbers 18-13 with pitcher Bill Sullivan, Danny Coleman and Wally Towne batting 1.000. The Barbers retaliated in game 2 with a 17-5 mercy victory anchored by dazzling defense and superb hitting by Norm Friedman, Tom Trecker and Tim Weldon.
Afternoon: Bolstered by Kelly Brown’s homer plus 2 inside-the-park dingers, Hickey Automotive swept Two Girls Pizzeria 17-12 and 14-7. Hickey’s victories were secured by 5 double plays involving Gary Anderson, Wes Anderson and newcomer Luis Rodriguez. Two Girls couldn’t garner much offense beyond 5-for-7 hitting of Chuck Borozinski and Randy Drenning.
Feb. 26: 3½ Happy Barbers mercied Two Girls Pizzeria 16-3 in game 1 with triples galore by Vince Robinett, John Patterson and Tim Weldon. Paul Kotan’s two inside-the-park homers sparked a 17-10 Two Girls victory in game 2 with sauce connoisseurs Brian Kelley and Jerry Bost logging perfect at bats.
Afternoon: Swirling wind played havoc with both teams in the matinee, but Hickey Automotive barely swept Insurance Center of Green Valley 10-9 and 16-11. Top sluggers for Hickey were Kelley Brown (inside-the-park HR), Charlie Tarjan and Bill Seavecki. Dan Coleman, Russ Henegar and Willie McGhee were Insurance Center’s prominent hitters.
JIM HILL SPIRIT LEAGUE
Feb. 21: Three teams combined into two teams today to play a traditional game of softball with results not affecting records. In game one, Animal Care Center’s Donna Harrison was robbed of her first home run by a perfect throw to home plate by Dave Fehringer. Sub Craig Jackson robbed Shawn Smith REMAX’s perennial all-star Penny Durgan of several base hits but could not deny her hitting for the cycle. Animal Care Center walk-on player Greg Stabrylla hadn’t played in more than 20 years, but on this day shined at shortstop while delivering a triple, double and single.
Game 2 featured another walk-on player, Mac Robinson, suiting up for Premier Properties and delivering a triple, double and single in his premier. Note: Mac had no clue he was playing today, so don’t send your grandma to watch Spirit League games because she’ll probably end up on a team! Premier Properties' elder statesman Dave Thomas spattered base hits all over the outfield while the league’s eldest statesman Ray Durgan was running down balls in the outfield making unbelievable over the shoulder catches. Scorekeeper Sarah Hall managed the dugout brilliantly and served as bat girl to keep the games moving.
BAJA Senior softball is played every Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Canoa Preserve (County) Park – Chuck Catino Softball Complex in Green Valley. For more information on BAJA softball, go to www.bajasportingclub.com
BAJA Softball Standings – Through February 26, 2020
Ivan Allison League
Team
Wins
Losses
GB
Two Girls Pizzeria
18
12
0
Hickey Automotive
17
13
1
3½ Happy Barbers
16
14
2
Insurance Center of GV
9
21
9
Chuck Catino League
Team
Wins
Losses
GB
Quail Creek Country Club
28
4
-
Jeff LeFave’s Edward Jones
23
9
5
Cornerstone Wealth MGT
13
15
13
Scott Chancellor Realty Execs
11
17
15
Health Insurance Solutions
9
19
17
Longhorn Grill & Saloon
4
24
22
Jim Hill Spirit League Standings
Team
Points
PB
Runs YTD
Shawn Smith REMAX
32
-
136
Animal Care Center of Green Valley
23.5
8.5
70
Premier Properties, Inc.
16.5
15.5
55