SUPER SATURDAYS IN THE PARK: Art, crafts, plants & more

Artists and artisans have had months to create a new selection of colorful works for indoor décor along with a creative variety of handcrafted pieces for yards and patios.
Delayed since April 2020, Art-in-the-Park returns on two “Super Saturdays” – Oct. 30 and Nov. 6 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. – along with music, a silent auction and food trucks to add to the festive feel.
Presented by Green Valley Gardeners, there will be a plant sale on both Saturdays to add to the arts and crafts selections.
Pauline Boston will show and sell her graceful and artistically potted silk orchids and silk floral wreaths on Oct. 30.
She buys and collects used pots that show the graceful orchids for a perfect look.
When she lived in Pennsylvania, people admired her real orchids. Now she creates orchids that appear live.
“I buy pots at yard sales and other places and I buy stems and leaves from variety shops. I arrange them creatively… I was always artistic,” she said about her selection of realistic-looking faux florals.
Boston’s colorful creations can easily add a beautiful blooming look indoors without any work of watering.
On Nov. 6, Julie Xelowski-Brooker will feature colorful framed designs, purses, wine-bottle carriers and pillows decorated with vibrant Mola art designs she bought while living in Panama and Colombia 20 years ago.
Intrigued by the work, the inner artist in her brought 700 to 800 pieces home and has turned the authentic and intriguing Mola designs with virtually invisible stitches into one-of-a-kind colorful creations.
Mola designs typically include flowers, sea animals, birds and popular cultural icons.
“It’s all done by hand and only by women. Mothers and grandmothers teach young girls. Now a lot of the work is being done by machine,” Xelowski-Brooker said, which adds to the appeal of her hand-designed, hand-stitched pieces.
Also on Nov. 6, and with Christmas approaching, Jim and Diane Thomas are offering handcrafted glass table-top pieces they designed and made together. Many people have a lifelong collection of Christmas ornaments and enjoy adding a new one or two when they see a new piece that is a must-have.
Jim said they had an exceptional teacher and glass studio when they lived in Sun City. Now they create their table-top glass art pieces and glass totems for yard art at home and enjoy working together.
“It’s great to see the differences between what you put in the kiln and how it comes out. It’s easy for me to design a piece because I’m mechanical. Diane sees the colors better,” Jim explained of their collaborating.