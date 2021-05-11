SUMMER ENTERTAINMENT: Enjoyable musical variety at CPAC

A diverse and entertaining lineup of music that includes Broadway, Big Band and opera, as well as country, a variety of instrumentalists and vocalists, plus three plays featuring the Santa Cruz Shoestring Players, is coming to the Community Performance & Art Center this spring and summer.
Great entertainment is always a perk. So is having CPAC in Green Valley and Sahuarita’s backyard.
Two seasoned show-goers, Marilyn Snyder and John Nelson, have adored live entertainment since their teen years. Snyder recalls seeing “Carmen” in Columbus, Ohio, as her first live entertainment, and Nelson remembers a variety of great live entertainment in Reno, Lake Tahoe and California's Bay Area.
“Living in the Bay Area, we had tickets to eight to ten shows a year. I saw so many good ones over the years,” Nelson recalled.
Comedy, drama, concerts, movies — they enjoy it all and prefer seats close to the front for a reason.
“I like to see faces,” Snyder said. Nelson is comfortable sitting up front near the stage, too.
They buy CPAC tickets early to get their favorite row and have reserved seats for nine coming shows: the Sheryl Ann Starlight Quartet on May 14, Bryan Savage on May 26, and Sandra Bassett on May 28, as well as Eduardo Costa on June 16, the Angel Perez Trio on July 14, the Hollywood Laugh Factory film on August 11, Joe Bourne Presents on Sept. 3, and The Manhattan Dolls on Sept. 17.
Having seen a variety of different performances at CPAC, it was a challenge for Snyder to recall a favorite because she’s attended many, but decided on a show by the Four Gents featuring songs by Frankie Valli.
Nelson named several favorites: a show featuring songs by Peter, Paul and Mary, a Jack Lasseter talk about Wild Bill Hickok, the Desert Tenors Christmas show, and concerts featuring the music of Simon & Garfunkel and The Four Freshmen.
Looking back to recall their all-time favorite show or play anywhere, it was “Les Misérables” for Snyder and “My Fair Lady” for Nelson.
On Broadway, “Les Misérables” ran from March 12, 1987 to May 18, 2003 for 6,680 performances. “My Fair Lady” ran from March 15, 1956 to Sept. 29, 1962 for 2,717 performances — a record for its time.
The all-time, longest-running show on Broadway remains at 13,370 performances for “Phantom of the Opera.”
Here's a sampling of the lineup at CPAC:
Wednesday, June 16, at 7 p.m.: Enjoy soothing and energetic music by acoustic guitar master Eduardo Costa, who was first-prize winner in 10 international competitions. Tickets: $20
Wednesday, July 14, at 7 p.m.: Plan a delightful evening listening to the Angel Perez Trio that will include a dynamic blend of country, rock and Spanish flamenco music. Tickets: $20
Wednesday, August 11, at 7 p.m.: Here’s to an enjoyable evening looking back at comedy in the silent-film era with laughs and memories of Laurel and Hardy, the Little Rascals, Charlie Chaplin and other icons of the era. Tickets: $15
Friday, Sept. 3, at 3 p.m. and 7 p.m.: Joe Bourne and his entertaining ensemble present a memorable show featuring the music of Johnny Mathis and other top male vocalists of the 20th century. Tickets: $25
Friday, Sept. 17, at 3 p.m. and 7 p.m.: If you’ve enjoyed The Manhattan Dolls music in the style of the Andrews Sisters, come enjoy hearing them again. If you’ve never heard or seen The Manhattan Dolls, you’re in for an evening of top-notch entertainment. Tickets: $25
Ticket order forms are available at performingartscenter.org. Seating is limited to 30 percent of theater capacity. Events will not have an intermission or concession services. Masks required.
Contact Green Valley New freelance reporter Ellen Sussman at ellen2414@cox.net.