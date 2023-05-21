A varied selection of subjects, styles and media created by art students at Sabino High School in north Pima County near the Santa Catalina mountains fills the Harry and Ann Paxton Gallery at the Community Performing Art Center now through the end of September.
It’s an eye-opener to show how "art" in today’s world gives students the freedom to express themselves using their imaginations and creative ranges of technology.
Primarily created by Advanced Placement art students, the exhibit offers residents and visitors a museum-like, something-to-see-and-do experience in the quiet days of Green Valley’s summer.
“There’s a lot of talent and imagination. The students don’t copy, it’s all very original and the art goes wherever their interests take them.
“Many examples are selections from their sustained investigations, an inquiry-based body of work exploring a topic students selected in the first weeks of the school year,” explained Sabino High School art teacher Michael Speir. He who teaches three levels of visual art.
The exhibit includes digital painting, photomontage and more traditional media of collage, colored pencil on paper and mixed media.
CPAC’s Executive Director Chris Ashcraft said he has featured several art shows promoting Southern Arizona’s most talented art students, and this exhibit continues to offer more for residents to view and appreciate.
The exhibit will be in the gallery Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. and one hour before all performances until Sept. 28.
Accompanying the gallery art is a photography exhibit of the beauty and wonder of flowers, plants, birds and wildlife by former elementary school principal Dan Weisz. It’s located in the lobby also through the end of September.
