A varied selection of subjects, styles and media created by art students at Sabino High School in north Pima County near the Santa Catalina mountains fills the Harry and Ann Paxton Gallery at the Community Performing Art Center now through the end of September.

It’s an eye-opener to show how "art" in today’s world gives students the freedom to express themselves using their imaginations and creative ranges of technology.



Contact Green Valley News freelance reporter Ellen Sussman at ellen2414@cox.net.

