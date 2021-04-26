Students earn TCA Hi-Art awards

Seven art students from Nogales High School and Sahuarita High School were selected as this year’s winners of the annual Hi-Art competition held by Tubac Center of the Arts.
The art exhibit will be on display in the front gallery at Tubac Center of the Arts through May 23.
Mariann Verdugo of Nogales High School was the winner of a $1,000 college scholarship. She will attend the Academy of Art University in San Francisco to pursue a career in fashion design.
Riley Williams of Sahuarita High School was the recipient of $300 for “Savior,” her Best of Show charcoal piece.
Amy Loustaunau, also of Sahuarita High School, won the Award of Excellence and $200 for her Prismacolor colored-pencil illustration “Pretty Plants.” Megan Reese of Sahuarita High School was the winner of the Award of Merit and $100 for her acrylic painting “The Girl in the Fish Tank.”
Three Honorable Mention winners each received $75. They include scholarship winner Mariann Verdugo and two students from Sahuarita High School — Ivan Ocampo for his “Boujee Cat” scratchboard work, and Lynsey Varner for her “Biggie Cheese” acrylic on canvas work.
This year’s exhibit and awards were made possible by a grant from the South32 Hermosa Community Fund at the Community Foundation for Southern Arizona.
