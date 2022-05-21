STEPPING UP FOR LINE DANCING: Popular group classes a draw

Ideal for singles and anyone who would like to learn the simple steps, movements and rhythms of line dancing to music, GVR's line-dance classes make it a pleasant and popular movement routine to enjoy with others — and without a partner.
Simply explained, line dances are choreographed movements with a repeating series of steps done in unison by a group, most often without the dancers touching each other.
Line dancers face the same direction and perform steps at the same time. Usually there are several lines, but small groups may have only one line.
Popular as country & western dances, line dances are ideal for singles and anyone who enjoys dancing that doesn’t require a partner.
Basic line dances focus on movements of the feet and legs. More advanced line dances including the hands and arms.
Instructor Cindy Feist led a class of 40 — including one man and 39 women — at the Canoa Hills Social Center in January and February, and another class began in March. They're open to all residents in Green Valley, with non-GVR members paying slightly more.
Siegfried Wakefield, the lone gentleman in the January-February class, didn’t mind being the only man there. “I like being surrounded by women,” he quipped.
Feist explained that “no dancing skills are needed. Line dancing is something new to try. And for people who’ve lost a spouse or partner, they can still dance.” And, she notes, AARP refers to line dancing as a good opportunity for mind and body coordination.
Classes include instruction, practicing steps without music, and then dancing the steps to music. Feist, Jean Stephenson and Anne Derr demonstrated steps up front as the class practiced the moves behind them.
One session introduced dancing to “Groovy Love.” Pages handed out explained the various steps: Step RF to R side, step LF behind R, step RF to R side; Touch L heel to L diagonal, step LF in place, touch RF next to L and more. The instructions continue and naturally fall into place with a bit of practice and then line dancing to music.
What may sound complicated becomes easy with an experienced instructor, clear instructions, and others learning the steps at the same time.
Feist and co-instructor Stephenson said the dancers learn a variety of types of music, including western, Latin, waltzes, show tunes, hip hop, and more music across the board.
Catchy names like Texas Two-Step, Electric Slide, Tush Push, West Coast Shuffle, Boot Scootin’ Boogie and Cowboy Cha Cha are popular for line dancing.
It usually takes about three weeks of classes to be confident in learning the first line dances. The basic movements are marked as “counts,” where one count usually equals one musical beat. Specific steps or movements happen at each beat.
Line Dancing is a great form of exercise for seniors as it improves strength and muscle function while increasing balance and flexibility and may help to improve cardiovascular and heart health.
Upcoming classes for Line Dance 1 will be held Tuesdays and Thursdays, August 16 to Sept. 1, from 5 to 6 p.m. The cost is $54 for GVR members. Non-members pay $64.
Line Dance 2 is set for Tuesdays and Thursdays, Sept. 6 to 27, from 5 to 6 p.m. The cost is $63 for GVR members. Non-members pay $73.
Fall classes will begin in early November. GVR and non-GVR members interested in signing up should log onto www.gvrec.org/activities/gvr-discover/gvr-classes-tours-faqs/ or call 520-625-3440.
Contact Green Valley News freelance reporter Ellen Sussman at ellen2414@cox.net