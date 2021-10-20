Square & Round Dance Club moves to CPAC

After 18 months of no GVR members attending square or round dance club meetings and dance socials, they’ll be back doing the Do Si Do, Allemande Left and other moves again on Oct. 30 and 31 at a non-GVR venue.
The GV Squares Monster Mash on Oct. 30 and their Free Party and Intro to Square Dancing on Oct. 31 will be held at the Community Performance & Art Center.
“Their policy meets or exceeds the protocols set forth for that particular space. We are pleased to be able to provide them a venue for such a joyful and positive art form,” said Chris Ashcraft, CPAC’s executive director.
“Many of our dancers would prefer to dance without masks. But maybe 50 percent of our members will not participate if they do not feel safe. For many of them safety is defined as knowing they are dancing with people who are vaccinated,” said David Flatt, president of the GVR Square and Round Dance Club.
“Square dancing is a close-quarters activity; we hold hands, we breathe next to each other. Our new club policy says please show us a vaccination card and, if you are not vaccinated, we require you to wear a mask.
“GVR policy (gvrec.org) states, ‘Across the GVR campus, members may participate … regardless of vaccination status or mask use.’ And GVR would not allow us to have a policy for our club.
“The decision which our club board made was taken to protect the health and safety of club members and guests and was in concert with the opinions of the majority of our members,” Flatt explained.
He noted that 82 percent of residents in 85614 and 85622 zip codes are vaccinated, but with winter residents returning, the latest numbers are unknown.
“We’re not policing people. We just want to be safe. We don’t feel safe with GVR guidelines,” he said.
Round Dancers is a couples’ activity and since 95 percent of couples live together, they will dance on a GVR dance floor. Since GV Squares’ members are not currently using GVR venues, they are calling themselves GV Squares.
As of Oct. 4, 2021, GV Squares Covid-19 policy at CPAC says: “GVS requires proof of vaccination (a vaccine card) to dance unmasked or, alternatively, the wearing of a mask — for all dancers participating in GVS events. We recommend that all dancers (vaccinated or not) wear a mask. Dancers who have previously been infected with Covid-19 may dance unmasked but are required to wear a mask if not vaccinated.”
The policy is based on CDC guidelines and guidance regarding vaccinated, unvaccinated and previously infected individuals and will be updated on or before Dec. 31, 2021.
Contact Green Valley News freelance reporter Ellen Sussman at ellen2414@cox.net