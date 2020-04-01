SPRING SPLENDOR! Nature's soul-soothing beauty

Sue Koeller and her dog, Charlie, get out and enjoy Desert Meadows Park's many paths.

 BOBBY JOE SMITH photos For the GV News | Sahuarita Sun

Heralding the arrival of spring in the Santa Cruz Valley, and offering locals some needed solace, Green Valley Gardeners' Arid Garden and Desert Meadows Park are in colorful bloom, attracting butterflies, hummingbirds and quail, as well as local walkers and some doggy companions.

Frank and Renae Stemper enjoy a pleasant March walk in Desert Meadows Park while practicing social distancing during the pandemic.
Making itself at home, this butterfly has a Texas Mountain Laurel to its liking in the blue blooms of at The Arid Garden in Green Valley.
Atop a rock art sculpture, a male Gambel's quail surveys the scenery at Desert Meadows Park.
Early morning light bathes local spring blooms.
Trumpet blooms attract a hungry hummingbird at Green Valley Gardeners' Arid demonstration garden.
Grape leaves were emerging on vines in March at Desert Meadows Park.

