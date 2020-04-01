SPRING SPLENDOR! Nature's soul-soothing beauty

Heralding the arrival of spring in the Santa Cruz Valley, and offering locals some needed solace, Green Valley Gardeners' Arid Garden and Desert Meadows Park are in colorful bloom, attracting butterflies, hummingbirds and quail, as well as local walkers and some doggy companions.
