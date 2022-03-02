SPRING SHADES Welcoming colors for March

More than 500 Zulu weavers and beaders create colorful Zulu Telephone Wire Baskets, providing them with socialization and living wages. A selection of the baskets can be found at Native Gardens in Green Valley.
Welcome spring into your heart and home this month with complementary shades of light blue and white.
These month-of-March colors have their own individual meanings, with light blue reflecting peace and mildness, and white representing purity and cleanliness. Adding them to your color palette can refresh your home's vibe and your own outlook this spring.
The light blue color is derived from the March birthstone, Aquamarine, which is related to water and thus the blue color. And in home decoration, light blue can create magic. Colors that can be used as light blue alternatives include sky blue, Alice blue and cerulean.
The Christian meaning of Pale Blue Aquamarine was quite symbolic. The positive light blue color is associated with emotions, and some say that those whose favorite color is blue may have an aura of good thoughts, nobility, and achieve greater things in life. It’s a color of generosity, sincerity, truth, calmness, hope and dedication.
Then there's white, the color of peace and purity. This purest of all the colors, it also reflects happiness, cleanliness and clarity. White also makes everything look classy and provides a great combination with many other colors. It symbolizes new beginnings, and having white in the living room can set everyone’s mood alight.
These shades are part of a year-long cycle of colorful gemstones with attributes related to signs of the Zodiac, or month of birth. The meaning behind birthstones colors were symbolized by their association with historic events, many relating and dating back to the biblical meanings of colors.
Ancient healers were the first to believe that jewels and gemstones have mystical powers and conduct the energies of the ruling planets. Today, that folklore endures in many cultures, along with a belief that gemstones can affect physical and emotional well-being and have healing powers.
Fresh options
Ready for more peace and purity in your home? Give light blue and white a go in your living area, kitchen or bedroom. Choices include accent walls and new lighting as well artwork, rugs, basketry, dishware displays, greenery and more.
Among a variety of shades of paint to check out: Blue Hydrangea and Breath of Fresh Air from Benjamin Moore; Something Blue and Summer Blue from Sherwin Williams; Charismatic Sky and Live Force from Behr; and Waving Waters and Vandy Blue from Dutch Boy®.
